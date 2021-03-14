Horoscope: What your star sign has in store for the week ahead

By Tanya Obreza Aries (March 21 - April 20) Putting your grand plans into motion could prove to be tricky this week. Pushing your agenda before it's primed to go is not a recipe for success. Activate your creativity, and let it lead you in the right direction –with art, a journal or a collage. It could generate that major a-ha moment that provides you with a key piece of the puzzle. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Certain realisations can take time to dawn on us. The tell-tale signs often come in the form of a project or relationship that has lost its appeal. The question is: Are you really interested anymore? If you feel like letting your game drop, maybe it’s for a good reason. The planets encourage you to stop awhile, and take stock. Clear your head, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

It seems that what you most want at this time, you can’t have – that proverbial “forbidden fruit”. Or, you still might go for it, despite knowing that you’re making a bad choice and for all the wrong reasons. It seems you want instant gratification, Gemini, despite all the warning signs. Expect consequences.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

There’s not much in the heavens to help you along this week. Basically, it’s up to you to stay in control because if anything, the planets are spoiling for a squabble. Although under pressure, don’t give in to conflict. And there’s no consolation to be found in comfort eating either. Try a portion of exercise instead.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

With independence as your driving force, you’re tired of pandering to others’ egos. At the same time, the planets encourage new work and financial schemes, so expand your network of contacts. Late week continues to keep you busy, with a noticeable improvement in your interactions with others. Romance isn't out of the question either.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

It’s not like you to be so biased, Virgo. Just remember that everyone has a right to their own opinions, and that could at least get you back on talking terms. Although tired, you have just enough energy to wave the white flag and agree to meet on neutral territory. Chances of ending conflict improve with a mutual meeting of minds. Call a truce.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Libran compassion is called upon this week. You may encounter some resistance, because others are feeling embarrassed by their situation. Thankfully, you help lift their hopes as you remind them that life can be enjoyed despite their circumstances. No surprise, too, if loved ones benefit from your financial generosity.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Looks like you’re not as pliable as some would like. Scorpios are too astute to be duped, but this won’t stop those with lesser morals from trying. You’ve half a mind to call their bluff, but the best thing to do is go about your business, and ask others to do the same. Look after your own interests for a while.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Sometimes Sagittarian naivety leads you to put your trust in situations that aren’t reliable. You did not ask to be hurt, but hurt you were. At some point, you must forgive those who have caused you pain. If the time’s not yet right, don’t force anything. Be gentle with yourself. A meditative solo walk in nature could be just what you need.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Occasionally, you’re given goals that seem to fall short of fair. Don’t fret. It’s all just part of the great cosmic joke. In any case, the fun’s not always at your expense and this week’s targets are well within reach. If nothing else, this should throw you into more positive frame of mind. It’s a busy time, laden with extra responsibilities.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

There’s always someone who will try to nudge you into a corner. If you’re finding it difficult to retain your autonomy, lock into the slipstream of a strong Jupiter which is happy to steamroll opponents out of your way. Mars also offers help, encouraging a review of boundaries. As the borders change, so do the rules – they become yours.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

For better or for worse, this week spells temptation. Without mentioning names, someone’s turning life upside down with their enticing antics. Part of the fun seems to be in leading you towards extravagance, probably at a time when you can least afford it. Enjoy what you have and make the best of it.