Horoscope: What your star sign has in store for the week ahead (June 6 - June 12)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week.

Aries (March 21 - April 20)

It’s hard sticking to the centre of a problem when your head is spinning like a centrifuge. But once mind settles, options will become more defined. There are times in your life when a crisis forces a change. That time is now. Along with altering the way you react to others, you develop a deep need to locate that special power that’s within us all.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

It’s time to sit down and resolve your problems with loved ones. If you don’t take this opportunity to talk with your spouse, colleagues or friends, then expect upheavals by week’s end. Clear the air by unearthing any hidden hostilities. Discuss finances, especially. Health will improve once the tension has been cleared.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Cancel as many appointments as you can this week, especially those you dread. This is one of those mind-spinning times when life can far too easily turn into a stress-fest. Instead, slide on your slippers, put your feet up and get comfortable. Keep a low profile – it could be the wisest thing you’ve done for ages. Simply, relax.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Mercury continues to take the wire cutters to all lines of communication, so forget any presumptuous ideas you had of flourishing rapport. Nobody’s talking – at least, not in the way you’d like. Brace yourself for a another week of detoured payments, dysfunctional diallers and ambiguous agreements.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Some time in the recent past, inappropriate relationships or situations either at home or at work were weeded out. At the time, this may have caused some distress, but it was necessary. The only individuals left in your life are those of real value. With this improved clarity of vision, you’ll no longer fall under the spell of romantic illusions.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Thanks to an erratic Mercury, indecision could be your downfall this week, so postpone any major decisions or plans. Someone will be pressing you for an answer, but they can wait a little longer. Don’t let yourself be bullied. Also, keep a tight hold of your purse strings – avoid the temptation to overspend.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

There will probably be a few raised eyebrows this week as you assume a radically different outlook. How loved ones react to your mood swings could determine the future of a particular relationship. By insisting on freedom to make your own decisions, you may end up making all the choices yourself. Is that what you really want?

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Prevention’s better than cure, Scorpio. If an old ailment looks as if it might recur, get it checked and sent packing. Even in perfect health, you may choose to withdraw to reassess your direction and values. If friends ask for your intervention in their conflicts, don’t buy into any trouble. At most, offer sympathy, but maintain grace under pressure.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Don’t get dragged through the week kicking and screaming, Sagittarius. Rather than resist change, rethink your priorities. Chances are, you have a dormant collection of artefacts and half-baked projects that are ready for the bonfire. Finally, you can concentrate on your own needs.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

It’s all or nothing this week, Capricorn. A partnership could be in a “do or die” phase, with an armoury of lethal emotions firing back and forth. In facing your demons, you may now seek a deeper meaning to your being. But keep a few kilos of salt handy for the words of false prophets. Don’t rely too much on others – make up your own mind.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

This week, double check dates, times and emails. Why? Because a very erratic Mercury causes havoc until early next month. Use this time to go through old files, tidy up correspondence, complete projects and tend to unfinished business. Computers, phones, cars or other electronic objects may experience slow-downs or unexpected failures.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Take a fixed stance on something, and the opposite will surely prove you wrong. This week, much of what you’ve held up as true seems in the process of being destroyed. But before you go drowning in a well of self-pity, throw in a couple of coins and wish for a life jacket. If nothing else, you’ll find some pocket change – and that should raise hopes.