Horoscope: What your star sign has in store for the week ahead (March 28-April 3)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20) Whether you’re working in the office or at home, new ideas blaze a fiery trail. At home, your love life is set for a breakthrough. This next week finds many Ariens cosmically charged with a renewed surge of satisfaction. The time’s right to start turning long-standing dreams into reality. Singles may even meet a new love. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) This week you could learn a great deal from someone “in the know”. Be open to the possibility of a partnership that may work to your advantage. Just make sure you’re dealing with above board, ethical people. There are a lot of fraudsters out there. Use your innate ability to get to the truth and don’t be rushed into financial decisions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Forgive and forget, Gemini. What’s done is done, and no amount of hostility can change things. If someone waves the white flag, or offers sympathy, accept with gratitude. Likewise for an unexpected invitation – one pleasant diversion can often lead to another. No surprises, then, if love comes by way of a mutual friend.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Everyone has moments of doubt. The thoughts of "would have", "could have” or "should have" can sometimes overpower your motivation and energy. You can’t change the past, Cancer – but you can let go of old negativity. Remember the lessons learned, but leave the dramatics behind. Be present. Stay present.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Some Leos take an unscheduled trip down memory lane, complete with confronting issues that need addressing. Think before you act. It’s probably a better week to throw life into cruise control, but if you still feel like forcing the odd issue, just make sure it’s done in a pleasant way. Better still, treat yourself and loved ones to something special.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Feeling tired? Little wonder, Virgo. It’s been a challenging time with much stress and little rest. But you can’t keep burning the candle at both ends, and then be surprised when the flame burns out. Take this week to nurture yourself. Find somewhere quiet, and pamper yourself. You can only help others if you first help yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Life suddenly seems less stressful for many Librans. Daily worries give way to a sense of calm and security. Increased self-awareness also brings a deeper understanding of what you truly want from life. And you’re more willing to share. Your cosmic reward? The more you give, the more you gain.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

A kindred spirit may present an exciting proposal or opportunity. Sure, you prefer to be your own unique mastermind. Intellectual, and sometimes stubborn, Scorpios like to have the first idea and the last word, but this is one time when you should at least consider another viewpoint. Projects move slower than usual, but there’s no real rush anyway.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

You’ve half a mind to make a run for it, but this obviously isn’t the time to do it as many Sagittarians are still restricted to their home surrounds. It’s a confusing week all round, so the best advice is to go about your business and ask others to do the same. Singles can perhaps try online dating as a way to ease restlessness.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

If you can command some sort of respect in this self-serving world, you’re not doing too badly. This week, many Capricorns fare better than most. Perhaps it’s because you’ve finally sorted your thoughts into coherent order. Suddenly, it all makes sense. After midweek, look out for new ways to increase your income.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

You’re a very private person, Aquarius – and even more so this week. You’re in no mood to share thoughts or feelings with anybody. But sometimes our privacy is invaded, whether we like it or not. Question is, how are you going to handle this intrusion? For starters, keep your temper under control. If you need time alone, simply say so.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Finances and work share the same upward trend this week. Sometimes, though, it can be easy to waste opportunities, simply because over-optimism can lead to taking things for granted. Plant the seeds of success now, so that they may grow taller and stronger in the months to come. Plenty of support comes from friends and family.