Horoscope: What your star sign has in store for the week ahead (May 16 - May 22)

Aries (March 21 - April 20)

This week, keep an ear to the ground and your lips sealed. There’s some gossip happening, and it could be about you, so don’t be in a hurry to disclose your thoughts or secrets. Let others reveal their intentions first. Keep yourself at a safe distance from troublemakers and don’t expect others to live up to their promises.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

With the cosmos offering Taureans a triad of wealth, pleasure and opportunity, you’d be forgiven for believing in miracles. Here’s your chance to make a dream come true. It’s a wonderful week for progress, with even the smallest effort on your part producing great results. You’re at your financial, creative and sexual best.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

If you’ve been tiptoeing around any kind of resolution or dodging an important conversation, this could all come to a head this week. Hidden tension may surface, especially if you’ve been making too many sacrifices for someone. You’re nobody’s doormat, Gemini – a fact that will soon becomes crystal clear.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Flat batteries, sagging spirit… you’ve very little left to give, my exhausted friend. But don’t thrash yourself over recent troubles and past mistakes. Instead, book a massage and let someone else pummel away the aches and pains. And once you’ve crawled your way to the sauna, you can reflect on the whys and wherefores of life.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

This week could start with surprising changes, personally or professionally, as hidden forces fling you in directions you probably won’t want to go. Exposed secrets or an intense emotional experience may also leave you reeling but soon you’ll come to realise that the changes would have improved your life.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Most of your spending is ruled by practicality. You aim for quality, rather than quantity. Even so, you generally know your financial limits – where diminishing returns no longer justify further outlay. Keep this sensible approach in mind, because this week’s feeling financially reckless. Don’t spend what you don’t have.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Mars rattles your unsettled cage, triggering even more impulsive behaviour. Just take care, as rebellious acts are more likely to increase tension rather than reduce it. Of course, you often find it fun to defy authority but, this week, at what cost? Instead, try discharging all that nervous tension with full-on physical or creative activity.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

People think differently from one another. Allow for it. Stop trying to force people to fit your life, or force yourself to fit in theirs – it won’t work. The more you impose your will on others, the greater the resistance. The weeks ahead call for co-operation. Sure, there’ll be some stress, but you need not cope alone. Tactfully.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

The trouble with seeing the larger picture is that you often skip the finer details. Thinking big is great, but some ideas need blood, sweat and tears to get off the ground. Bear this in mind should one or two recent projects not prove viable. Still, a celebration looks likely. And should romance call, allocate extra time for play.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Don’t let the weight of decision making overwhelm you. It is the very thing that builds your character and allows you to overcome the difficulties in life. Simply consider all the options and then let your intuition dictate the answer. Remember, this is a week to consider all potential choices. By next week, you can act on them.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

What you love so much – work, career and family – have all been in a long process of transformation, and it has been a struggle. Cast off these worries, Aquarius, as all the heaviness starts to lift. The planets offer fresh insights, and new solutions to old problems. Your life is up for restructure – in the best possible way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Traditional interpretations say that yours is the sign of the mystic. Pisceans absorb energies that less intuitive signs miss, though this can make you vulnerable to stress. Not this week. For now, the cosmos keeps you constantly on the move, and trailblazing along that road to success. Even so, you’re also granted a chance to play.