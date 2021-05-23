Horoscope: What your star sign has in store for the week ahead (May 23 - May 29)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week.

Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Spurred on by a fiery ambition, your desire for independence and success is even greater than usual. Stop talking about what you would like to do – instead, get busy, and do it. Money and status are easier to achieve if you take the lead, rather than follow. Prepare well, and be honest in all your dealings.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Taureans focus on finances this week, giving you an opportunity to increase income. Start saving now and you’ll soon have plenty to spare for that proverbial rainy day. Jobs connected with finances or the media do particularly well. Ditto for those linked with health care. Romantically, many discover a hot new stamping ground.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

At last! You’re blessed with achievement and genuine joy. The universe sets its generous heart on rewarding you. You’ve been through some challenging times, for sure – but all that Gemini diligence finally starts to pay off. Take some time to reflect on the past few months, and then seize any new opportunity in front of you.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Ambition seems to take priority this week, but it needs to correspond with careful planning. When trying to turn opportunities into reality, it’s crucial to manage both your time and energy. Perhaps you’re considering a career change, or you want to start a business of your own? Whatever the case, it’s time to raise your public profile.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

That famed Leo charm will get you everywhere this week. You’re out to inspire and impress. When you present such a positive attitude, people just naturally do more things for you and with you. Sounds so simple, really. Strange that more people don’t get it. Those looking for romance have every chance of finding love.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

You’ve been patient long enough, Virgo. Others have had all the time in the world to resolve their issues. Problem is, they continue to rely on your help – whether you like it or not. If possible, break away for a while and get on with your own affairs. At work, your intuition should save you from difficult circumstances.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Librans tend to give most the benefit of the doubt. But sometimes that all-too-forgiving attitude may backfire when you discover that someone isn’t as loyal as you thought. You’ll survive, but this is a lesson in setting firm boundaries. The good news: a bit of extra cash comes within reach. If so, spend up while you can.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Some times are better than others, and this week brings emotional warfare. You find yourself in conflict with others or, perhaps, just sweating the small stuff. If so, consider whether this situation is worth your energy. Conflict often results in no winners or losers; only exhausted people and wasted time. Choose to walk away.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

A little flirtation is all well and good, but only to a point. Someone could take your harmless remarks more seriously, expecting you to follow through. On the flip side, is someone stringing you along? Either way, if you’re not ready to go there – simply enjoy the attention and chemical reaction. What's the rush, anyway?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Your head spins with the number of activities this week, as this is a fast-paced time. Team efforts also get a real boost, even if the collective decision-making process can be a tad stressful. Tempers may flare, but don’t forget that strident talk can sometimes be productive – so long as everyone gets a chance with the microphone.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

If you’ve felt overburdened with responsibilities, delightful Venus lifts your mood. Expect a busy social scene and an equally agile love life. With finances also improving, you finally get a chance to spend up. No surprises, then, if loved ones benefit from your generosity. Travel if you can – perhaps a cosy break-for-two?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Switch off your phone, ignore your emails and power down the laptop. Disregarding this advice could place you smack-dab in the middle of other people’s dramas – those they should resolve themselves. Avoid playing crisis counsellor, or lending your precious time to other peoples’ problems. Save some energy for yourself.