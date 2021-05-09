Horoscope: What your star sign has in store for the week ahead (May 9- May 15)

Aries (March 21 - April 20)

It’s difficult to please everyone, and sometimes you just can’t please anyone. Tensions may make you tetchy, and right now you need to keep a cool head. If you’re feeling crowded, break away for a while – a supportive cosmos encourages a few days of rest or solitude. Soon enough, you should emerge revitalised, and knowing your own worth.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

This week you have more time to help others. But don’t let anyone convince you that it’s simply a case of parting with cash. Your wisdom will provide better guidance than just swiping your credit card. At work, the more you do, the more you get to do. For some, an unexpected inheritance or cash bonus helps to clear old debts.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

You may need to step back and focus on the present, Gemini. Get yourself grounded, rather than spin out over variables. Now that you’ve reached this important crossroads, you need to weigh up recent decisions or actions. Forget the “what ifs” and “should have’s”. We never truly make mistakes in life – just gain experience and wisdom.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

This week, happy synchronicities start to happen. If you can’t see signs of this, it may be that you’re still recovering from recent tensions. The planets now put all their energy into helping you identify and fix long-standing problems. The eventual outcome: genuine joy and satisfaction, both at home and at work.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Just when you’re searching for a deeper meaning in life, the world shows itself to be more shallow than you’d imagined. Partners could easily play a part in this. Don't worry. Nothing’s permanent – disappointment included. Even though that right sense of balance can be elusive, luck turns your way again next week.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Virgos can now either dive wholeheartedly into life’s pleasures, or create something special at work. From what the planets promise, there should be ample rewards for your efforts. So if you want to make some changes, now’s the time to do just that. Travel may also be thrown in, or at least the chance to mingle work with play.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

It’s a “now or never” kind of week. You’re determined to put yourself on the map – right here, right now. Even if your current job is stable, you crave more success, more money, just plain “more”. With vitality recharged, you’re ready to resume plans previously put on hold. Just don’t rush it, or you’ll force things to happen before their time.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

This week keeps you on your toes. Stay calm and in control, and there’s precious little you can’t manage. The question is: What do you really want? Love plays its dizzy game and you may be happy to surrender to Cupid’s coaxing. Problem is: Just when you’re ready to be swept off your feet, should said feet stay firmly planted on the ground?

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Communication is your sword and shield this week, but there comes a point when words aren’t enough and those splendid ideas must be put to the test. The urge for independence also prompts change in relationships. For singles: someone older may become a serious suitor. Established couples should hold on tight to what’s worthy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

They say everything passes, but better times can’t happen soon enough. You could do with some light relief. In the meantime, if others are still out to undermine you, the planets provide cosmic carte blanche to regain control. This time you get the upper hand. Life becomes all about independence, and reclaiming your own strength.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

While others are happy to socialise this week, you seem more content to raise the drawbridge on that castle you call home. This doesn’t mean being alone. It’s a fair bet you’ll enjoy spending time with favourite friends and family; and there’s likely to be a surprise or two. Later in the week, you may bump into an old partner or friend.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Some Pisceans may have been party to unnecessary conflict lately. Don’t get duped into becoming the reluctant ally. While others might have ideas on how you should spend your valuable time, just go your own sweet way. Especially if you’re caught in someone else’s emotional tug of war. And if it all turns too nasty, make a run for it.