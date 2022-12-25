Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this festive week (Dec 25 - Dec 31)

Your Year Ahead 2023 promises success - but don’t waste a second. Aim higher than ever next year and don’t allow others to dictate the terms, especially in February when someone’s behaviour proves exasperating. A change of residence could be up for discussion in April.

July and August seem like an oasis of emotional solidity as past lessons are put into practice and with carnal cravings on the rise, you can expect requited affection. September, too, has the makings of a memorable month. December finds most love and work matters back on track, and year’s end slows down to a much more comfortable pace. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Best Day: Saturday 31st Ruled by red-hot Mars, fiery Ariens can never be ignored. Your raw energy adds spark and charisma wherever you go. If troubled, your first instinct is to jump and ask questions later. But this week, it’s time for a much-needed break. Slow down, Aries and allow yourself to be distracted by the end of year festivities. Lash out on luxuries, if you can. Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Best Day: Friday 30th For better or for worse, this week spells temptation. Without mentioning names, someone’s turning life upside down with their enticing antics. Part of the fun seems to be in leading you towards extravagance, probably at a time when you can least afford it. Spend up, if possible - or simply make the best of what you already have. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Best Day: Saturday 31st Merry Mars is magnanimous during the ongoing festivities. An open-wallet policy is sure to keep everyone happy, excepts perhaps your creditors. Still, if you’re ever going to overspend, it might as well be now. Social invitations are also unlikely to be ignored. With special thanks to an exuberant cosmos, it seems you have a delightful time ahead. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Best Day: Tuesday 27th With most enjoying the silly season, there could be a noticeable lack of Cancerians in the conga line. Instead, you’re determined to claim a triumphant year’s end - but there’s a danger of overload. By all means, finish your tasks - but still give festivities a look-in. Your reward? A special sentimental tie may be renewed. A fabulous end to a busy year. Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Best Day: Thursday 29th It’s a week to put your life back on course. If energy levels are low, take a few days break to recharge your batteries before the new year celebrations really set in. Year’s end makes up for all the troubles of recent months, so start contacting your nearest and dearest. After what was a difficult year, you deserve every reward. Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Best Day: Wednesday 28th You’re blessed with a fabulous year’s end, Virgo. Work duties don’t totally disappear, but this week they’re mixed with plenty of time to mingle. Many zodiac neighbours are still struggling but, mostly, you’re spared this. Quite rightly, too. You’ve been through enough hardship during what’s been a very difficult year. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Best Day: Friday 30th This week many Librans can expect a little extra cash and more variety in their lives. Friends and loved ones also keep you on your toes. Though you usually put work above pleasure, this week could find you ducking out of the escape hatch. Well, it is the end of year festivities, after all. You’re in the mood to pamper and play. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Best Day: Thursday 29th Apart from the occasional moment of uncertainty, a delightful week awaits many Scorpios. On the whole, most feel energetic and confident. Better still, friendships and finances also feature highly; and if you come across as being a tad over exuberant, you’ll be forgiven. It is the end of year, after all. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Best Day: Wednesday 28th With all the positive planetary aspects happening now, it’s a classic week for love at first sight. A special new year invitation might delight you. Or you might spontaneously do something - perhaps a surprise visit with friends or family? If coupled, you’re better able to express how you feel and show how much you care. Something for everyone. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Best Day: Saturday 31st Power down the computer and leave the mobile on charge. Sometimes you simply have to give yourself breathing space, Capricorn. Should others ask for financial help, steer them in the right direction but keep them well away from your personal piggy bank. Lavish any luxuries on yourself instead. This is your time for reward - deservedly so. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Best Day: Friday 30th This week brings a chance to do something very different. From here on in, Aquarians are on a new trajectory that’s bound to alter many of their current circumstances. If you wondering who’s suddenly on your side, look no further than super-generous Jupiter. You’re also encouraged to take a well deserved new year’s break. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)