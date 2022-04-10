Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (April 10 - April 16)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Story continues below Advertisment

When on a roll, very little can break the Aries momentum and if ingenuity is needed this week, you’re well equipped for the tasks at hand. But don’t trust others so readily. Sometimes your genius is left unappreciated, while dishonest individuals walk away with all the ideas, and the profits. Stay cautious. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) This week you’re hurtling along many different paths, at top speed. While you may feel that the odds are stacked against you - or that others are conspiring against you - you’d do well to see this as a test of character. You may not be able to control what happens to you; but how you respond is entirely in your hands.

Story continues below Advertisment

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) Don’t let the weight of decision making overwhelm you. It’s the very thing that builds your character and allows you to overcome the difficulties in life. Simply consider all the options and then let your intuition dictate the answer. Remember, this is a week to consider all potential choices. By next week, you can act on them. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Story continues below Advertisment

Yours is the most sensitive sign of the zodiac. Cancerians absorb energies that less intuitive signs miss, though this can make you vulnerable to stress. Not this week. For now, the cosmos keeps you constantly on the move, and trailblazing along that road to success. Even so, you’re also granted a chance to play. Leo (July 23 - August 23) Your head spins with the number of activities this week, as this is a fast-paced time. Team efforts also get a boost, even if the collective decision-making process may be a tad stressful. Tempers could flare, but don’t forget that strident talk can sometimes be productive - so long as everyone gets a chance with the microphone.

Story continues below Advertisment

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) Most Virgos want to do something different this week and won’t be afraid to make a stand to prove a point. Surprises at work could be anything from a brilliant opportunity to a major setback. Indeed, you may be faced with quite a dilemma. The question is, are you prepared to make personal sacrifices required for professional progress? Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Playing the perpetual peacemaker can sometimes leave you wondering about the myth of give-and-take. This week, your more unrelenting edge works to your benefit. Some may still choose to openly disagree with your values and ideals, while others simply refuse to accept your ideas. Ignore their jibes and go about your own business. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) It’s not a week for jumping to conclusions, or making important judgments. Still, there’s plenty to get on with, and you might even come up with a couple of great ideas. As for putting plans into motion - well, that’s another story. Right now, you’re more inclined to quietly laze the days away. So unlike you.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) Sagittarians love to learn. Many are blessed with high intelligence, but you’re also smart enough to know that you don’t know everything. Unfortunately, someone may try to provoke you this week - so if they want an argument, you’ll happily oblige. But they’ll soon be sorry as you gain the upper hand. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

You have an expert eye for quality and opportunity, although this week others may question your direction. Don’t be dissuaded by their lack of vision. Perceptive Capricorns can spot a winner that many would underestimate. So turn a silent ear to others’ uninspired warnings, and listen to your own instincts. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) Find yourself an extra pair of hands, quick smart. You’re probably needed in more than one place right now. Sure, it’s great to feel wanted. But maybe you’re being stretched in too many directions. The week reminds you why very few of us make it to sainthood. Finances suggest an exciting detour, as does a very close friend.