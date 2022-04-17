Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (April 17 - April 23)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Sharing the brighter, sassier side of your character comes naturally this week. Many Ariens also feel drawn towards more risk and adventure. If unexpected offers come sailing in, you’re ready and keen to hop on board. Fortunately, instinct will help you avoid any stormy seas as you intuitively navigate in the right direction. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Switch off your phone, ignore your emails and power down the laptop. Disregarding this advice could place you smack-dab in the middle of other people’s dramas - those they should resolve themselves. Avoid playing crisis counsellor or lending your precious time to other peoples’ problems. Save some energy for yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) Stand by for a reshuffling of values, which could see love and friendship take on a new tone. You’ll be surprised at who volunteers when you need help, and you’ll be equally disquieted by who will let you down. This week brings a crash course on what you need from relationships. If a certain love is unsalvageable, start planning your exit. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

The spending spree is over, Cancer - so shred maxed-out credit cards, and then trash. You can blame unashamed advertising all you like for your financial woes, but it’s you who’s been spending up. In your personal life, too - if a special relationship has been damaged by problems, it’s time for some emotional repair and renovation. Leo (July 23 - August 23) This is a time of healing, Leo. You need to rest and recharge after suffering a difficult experience that took the wind out of your sails. No matter how your mind pushes and pulls you to take action, stop and calm mind, body and soul. You need rest in order to recover from an exhausting situation, stress or an unexpected illness.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) From time to time, Virgos are reminded it’s consensus that generally rules and being the lone crusader isn’t always easy. But will this stop you from airing your wildest views before an unappreciative audience, and will you willingly go with the flow just to keep the peace? Certainly not. Your free spirit demands to live unimpeded by others’ rules. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

A relationship or friendship may be up for negotiation. Few partnerships continue as they first began. People can, and will, change - no matter how much you think you know them. So it seems that some important issues could need your attention right now. Perhaps someone’s throwing problems your way instead of trying to resolve their own issues. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) If you’re in a relationship and no longer want to be in it, now’s the time to rethink long-term plans. Ending any kind of partnership can be painful, but don’t stay for the wrong reasons. At work, if something fails and it wasn’t your fault, don’t accept the blame. But if you were wrong, admit it. You won’t lose dignity, but will gain respect.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) Short term projects catch your interest. You’re focused, but with only limited patience - which could lead to some frustrating moments. Don’t be in such a rush, Sagittarius. Give dreams enough busy hours to become a reality. In matters of the heart, singles could literally bump into someone from the past. Couples reignite the spark. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

When individuals are drawn to each other, the energies can occasionally be unstable. Sometimes, it’s two steps forward and one step back. For love or friendship to thrive often takes patience. Should you need to applaud another’s good fortune, please do. Your support matters, especially this week. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) This week becomes downright frenzied - a time when no one quite knows what everyone else is up to or why. But this is pretty much the case when you pitch a group of power planets up against erratic Aquarian emotions. Trying to enlist help is a waste of time. Do what you do best, and take charge.