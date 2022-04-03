Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (April 3 – April 9)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Why is it that you always seem to want the reverse of what’s offered, Aries? When thrown into the limelight, you want quiet. When left alone, you want to be included. Either way, you take to authority like a wild ram – so heaven help those who push their case beyond reason. This week, there’s too much to be done in too little time. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) It’s a meditative week, when you should listen to both your heart and your mind. While not everyone will be willing, or able, to lend a helping hand – there should still be a respectable number of people you can count on. Don’t get too caught up on who can’t be there for you – just be grateful for those who can.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) Rest is pretty much out of the question this week. Demanding work schedules put a stop to fun, but the financial rewards should more than make up for it. At best, you’ll squeeze in a short-lived flirtation. That should let off some steam. If self-discipline is one of your life lessons, you’re a strong candidate for the repeat class right now. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Expect changes, Cancer. This applies to personal and professional matters. The cosmos continues to encourage career development – and you’re astute enough to realise that you’re being put in a position of power. Love could just as easily flourish alongside work activities, either with a present partner or someone new. Leo (July 23 - August 23) Some Leos may have been party to unnecessary conflict lately. Don’t get duped into becoming the reluctant ally. While others might have ideas on how you should spend your valuable time, just go your own sweet way. Especially if you’re caught in someone else’s emotional tug-of-war. And if it all turns too nasty, make a run for it.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) A certain someone needs careful handling this week. They’re mean and moody. No matter how blustery they are, avoid being dragged into their stormy tempest. Give this person a wide berth, or one of you will end up harbouring grudges. Thankfully, week’s end brings some welcome fun. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Some times are better than others, and this week brings emotional warfare. You find yourself in disagreement with others or, perhaps – just sweating the small stuff. If so, consider whether this situation is worth your energy. Conflict often results in no winners or losers, only exhausted people and wasted time. Choose to walk away. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) The trouble with seeing the larger picture is that you often skip the finer details. Thinking big is great, but some ideas need blood, sweat and tears to get off the ground. Bear this in mind should one or two recent projects not prove viable. Still, a celebration looks likely. And should romance call, allocate extra time for play.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) There’s a confident energy to the week, and very little will escape your attention. If teamwork’s required, there’s no better time for presenting joint ideas. Even so, timing is important. Don’t force issues until all signals say go – some things are worth the wait. Late week brings another kind of joy. The romantic kind. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

When you put your mind to something, you’re thorough. This week you tackle tasks you’ve been putting off for ages – from re-establishing contact with old friends, to finally updating files and devices. At work, it’s the usual conflict: freedom versus a steady pay packet. Not to worry. By week’s end, life starts to settle. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) Aquarians work hard, but maybe it’s time to pass the baton to someone else for a while. This is a week for catching up on things that aren’t all that important and for paying attention to more pleasurable desires. Basically, this week the Sun suggests a touch of hedonism, if that’s what it takes to balance you out.