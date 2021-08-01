Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Aug 1 - Aug 7)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Good times flow through a week when you’re free to chase your desires – probably to the point of over-indulgence. You’re set on experimenting with new styles. Indeed, a classy new look is sure to surprise everyone. Romance may also be a drawcard. Some are smitten with colleagues, others feel drawn to new romance. You feel loving, and loved. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Stand by for a reshuffling of values, which could see love and friendship take on a new tone. You’ll be surprised at who volunteers when you need help, and you’ll be equally disquieted by who will let you down. This week brings a crash course in what you need from relationships. If a certain love is unsalvageable, start planning your exit.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) Establishing a routine has been difficult, and self-discipline a bore. You may be fretful about finances. Not surprising, as you’ve recently been presented with a not-so-great report on how you’ve managed your funds. If necessary, rein in the plastic and nurture nest eggs. Professionally, stay open to new opportunities. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Best Day: Friday 6th A relationship or friendship may be up for negotiation. Few partnerships continue as they first began. People can, and will, change – no matter how much you think you know them. So it seems that some important issues could need your attention right now. Perhaps someone’s throwing problems your way, instead of trying to resolve their own issues. Leo (July 23 - August 23)

This isn’t a time for quiet contemplation. Instead, push for the things you want. You’re riding in the slipstream of benevolent planetary forces and hopefully you’ll use this week for what it is – a ticket to success. Expect some extra cash too. In relationships, make all your daring moves by week’s end. After that, the magic could wane. Virgo (August 24 - September 22) Your mojo is back, Virgo. This go-getter week helps you hurdle any obstacles. Finally aware of the magic you can make, you should make the best use of all of your innate talents. Don’t be afraid to press ahead, even if this means stepping outside the box. Consider this your official cosmic pick-me-up.

Libra (September 23 - October 23) If you don’t know which way to turn, sit still and let events take their course. There’s little point in taking action when you’re unsure of the direction you should be heading. The best thing you can do is find some good company and a sympathetic ear. This week allows some down time – so catch up on some personal or professional stocktaking. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

There’s every chance of this week suffering a truth famine – so a wise Scorpio might want to check whether they’re being fed fact or fiction. Of course, there’s always the chance you didn’t hear the full story in the first place. Check your sources; and then check them again. Someone’s out to deceive you. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) Everyone seems to have lost their sense of humour right now, even you. Early to mid week, in particular, your psyche enters one of its rare meltdown phases. It’s the great outdoors that calls, especially if you need to thrash things out in solitude. The world won’t fall apart if you take some time out – but you might if you don’t.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) Saturn keeps its steady hand on your shoulder to ensure a slowdown in spending. The same caution applies to your possessions – put everything under lock and key if you have to. Hold on to what you have, put nothing at risk and derailed finances should start to get back on track. Focus on earning money, Capricorn – not squandering it. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)