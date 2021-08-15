Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Aug 15 - Aug 21)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

It’s a week to read all the fine print and carefully file away important documents so they aren’t lost. Back up all crucial paperwork. Daily routines may cause you to become stressed or agitated, resulting in sleepless nights. Tempers could flare. Avoid letting any aggression to turn into overkill. It’s better to tame the beast within. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Mars stirs up unexpected friction in your closest relationships. Coupled Taureans find themselves making both love and war, as your usual rock-solid partner or friend could suddenly get under your skin. Singles, though, will enjoy having friends around - even those who make demands. If extra cash comes your way, enjoy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) More recently, work has seemed more like a war zone and you’re tired of petty politics. What’s more, you’re angry. This week, however, encourages restraint. That’s not to say that you should let others take you for granted - just don’t let them to hijack your hard work by losing your temper. Stay calm and you’ll be the one reaping the rewards. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

A joint venture with a financially savvy partner could prove rewarding, although a clear understanding of each other’s role is a must. Avoid “get rich quick” schemes and fast talkers. The road to riches is not built overnight, Cancer. Take your time, work steadily, and you’ll soon be sauntering down that richly paved yellow brick road. Leo (July 23 - August 23) In recent times, laid-back planets have forced a slower approach but this snail-like pace is beginning to test even the most patient Leos. You’ve been encouraged to hold steady for a while now, so who can blame you for revving up the gears and speeding ahead? It’s been way too long since you’ve felt the wind in your hair.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) The ever-so-practical Virgo is usually resistant to change. Happily, this week if anyone’s venturing out in search of excitement it’s you. Trouble is, few seem daring enough to share your dreams. Perhaps they’ve been witness to your less adventurous side in the past. Get passionate and show others how bold you really can be. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Never doubt your own worth, Libra. Always know that confidence is a state of mind. If you can appear positive, then others will think the same way about you. Try to think outside of your insecurities and ignore those voices that want to put you down. If all else fails, fake it until you make it and you’ll be amazed at the outcome. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) While the week may start on a sour note, this means that life can only grow sweeter. Sure, some plans could be cancelled or delayed. And okay, you might be feeling a tad tetchy but each new day carries fresh hope and optimism. New sources of income materialise, perhaps via a loan or promotion.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) With fiery Mars in your sector of ambition, work may bring unexpected surprises. Perhaps you’re forced to step up the ladder of command, which could elevate you beyond your comfort zone. Or you could find yourself at odds with a boss or colleague. Not to worry because sometimes, a little extra pressure can be a good thing. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

The planets put forward strong arguments for adventure this week. The result is a more rebellious Capricorn than we’ve seen for a while. What’s more, there’s enough planetary excitement to ensure a romantic detour too, perhaps you’ll be mixing a little business with lots of pleasure. Singles stand a good chance of meeting someone significant. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) This week presents Aquarians with a challenge, but the issues surrounding it may be cloudy so that you don’t see the whole picture. Don’t fret. This delay will actually work in your favour. In slowing down the decision making, impetuous mistakes will be avoided. In the same way, find out the facts before you act.