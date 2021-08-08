Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Aug 8 - Aug 14)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Short-term projects catch your interest. You’re focused, but with only limited patience – which could lead to some frustrating moments. Don’t be in such a rush, Aries. Give dreams enough busy hours to become a reality. In matters of the heart, singles could bump into someone from the past. Couples reignite the spark. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Someone’s being impatient this week, because they want everything done in double-time, so woe betide you if you have a few slow days or you disagree with them. It could easily become a week of silly spats and squabbles, mostly about nothing. Very inconsiderate of others when they know how much you have on your plate.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) As ever, you’re sharp as a tack, Gemini. Here’s another week when little sneaks past you. But this kind of awareness can be a bane as well as a blessing. When constantly on full alert, you rarely get the chance to relax. Try to occasionally slow the pace and take some time out for some plain old fun. You might even enjoy it. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Loved ones or family seem to have unruly spending habits at the moment. Patiently explain to them the income-versus-expenditure formula. Unless you want to be paying off someone else’s bills for the next few months, confiscate all lines of credit. There may be tantrums, but they will be grateful soon enough. Leo (July 23 - August 23) News is you’re popular, Leo, and there’s no harm in saying so. It can only add to the confidence you have. Your charm can disarm almost anyone, so if you’re keen to push your luck, this week gives you the chance of winning almost anyone over. And with much of the cosmos on side, extravagance is likely.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) This week gives Virgos plenty to think about. But there could be areas where the planets encourage an overhaul. For instance, a quick look at recent spending probably reveals a history of debt. There may also be some dubious financial deals on offer, and you, more than most, know that there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

A lagging cosmos has doused your enthusiasm for some time and you’ve felt held back. Consider it perfect timing when this week offers to unleash restrained ambitions and talents. Financially, your bank balance should start to be replenished. Watch, too, for an opportunity to make the most of work contacts. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) Given your amazing capacity to learn quickly, this week should suit you well. The planets promote an atmosphere of open chat and communication, enabling you to share your thoughts and opinions. At the same time, you’re encouraged to discard outworn attitudes and embrace all that’s new. Don’t shy away from the unexpected.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) You’re the envy of many this week, as most things seem to fall into place Mostly because you're sensible enough to avoid the war zone that seems to be besieging most of the zodiac. Keep clear of the front line, but be prepared to take in casualties. They’ll return the favour when you need it most. Capricorn (December 22 - January 2)

One of life’s certainties is that not all minds agree. What’s more, not everyone has a squeaky clean conscience. This week could see devious activity behind the scenes, when someone tries to force you to their point of view. Stand your ground, Capricorn. You must show that you can stand alone. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) If searching for something nice to say, you’re probably lost for conversation right now. lame it on a mischievous cosmos, tetchy hormones or any other meddling factors you can think of. Aquarians are on a short fuse, and you’re as philosophical as a drawn dagger. Give others fair warning.