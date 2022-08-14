Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (August 14 - 20)

Your year ahead New birthday, new you! Everything and anything – thought-provoking interests, new studies, fascinating people, provocative conversations, even problems and disagreements – can be viewed through this year’s lens of “discovery”.

In the meantime, this month, a tetchy Mars stirs up communications. Watch what you say, because blunt remarks could turn into memorable gaffes. Venus might also bring up the not-so-buried past, you could hear from an ex. If tempted by a carnal revisit, stop and consider how this will impact on your present. Is it worth it? Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Best Day: Sunday 14th Life can go by shockingly fast. Truth is, many people tend to drift aimlessly through life without specific goals. More importantly, they coast along without a sense of purpose. Seek knowledge, Aries. Absorb as much information as you possibly can. And learn how to listen, especially to those with different worldviews than yours.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Best Day: Monday 15th If others try to bulldoze your emotions this week, there’s no telling where this will lead.

Some Taureans play down tension, while others deliberately look for conflict. Couples bored with routine look to reignite the spark, or play elsewhere. But if you want your relationship to survive, no power games please – keep communications open. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Best Day: Friday 19th Use your innate Gemini eloquence wisely when Mercury fires up unconventional Uranus, making it a great week to turn brilliant ideas into reality. Start creating, writing, painting… anything! If your trust in someone is shaken, express your dissatisfaction – but without going to extremes. Gentle persuasion is always more effective than conflict.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22) Best Day: Saturday 20th Gather your talents, Cancer. Whether it’s a new job or starting a business, you’re capable of handling mostly anything this week.

Just remember to enjoy the moment. Current planetary transits carry considerable energy, so there’s also time for play. Make the most of invitations, but for couples – a partner must offer you independence. Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Best Day: Tuesday 16th Sometimes the best form of defence is attack. Even so, you could be opting for overkill this week. Sure, be assertive if others are out to undermine you, but what they’re saying can’t all be wrong. A gentle compromise is the key.

Your talents haven’t been forgotten – plans for your moment of glory are under way. Virgo (August 24 - September 22) Best Day: Thursday 18th

Your eyes are set on a special prize this week. While you can occasionally be a tad scattered, now’s the time to strategise long-term goals and prioritise your routines. Virgos are usually okay with not being a triple-threat sensation overnight. A surprise offer could also tie in with the luck you’re enjoying. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Best Day: Monday 15th You often produce your best results when working in a team effort. Of course, it takes the right combination of people to bring about success, and this is where some problems might arise. Finances, however, promise a much-needed boost. Or someone close does well in the cash stakes, and you get to share some of their spoils.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) Best Day: Sunday 14th A dazzling cosmos showcases Scorpios’ unique talents this week, so work or business options could suddenly soar skywards.

You leave a lasting impression on others, who now notice how you well perform your duties. A new friendship or romance comes special delivery, although it might not arrive in the package you expected. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Best Day: Tuesday 16th Some Sagittarians have a tryst with destiny this week: to become a leader. Whether you’re fighting against bullying, abuse of animals or the environment, might makes right for you. Sure, the Saggie nature is usually more playful but your inner rescuer breaks through. Much satisfaction comes with the experience of battling for a cause.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) Best Day: Thursday 18th The planets have sudden shifts of mood and energy this week, and so do you.

Don’t assume you’re the sole trustee of all the right answers and don’t dismiss alternative views before they’re even heard. If there’s anything important you want to discuss or organise, leave it until week’s end. You’re less likely to stir up a hornet’s nest. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Best Day: Wednesday 17th This week may not go as you would like, which could leave you feeling a tad uneasy. But don’t get into a twist trying to figure out whether you’re doing the right thing. Remember that energy follows thought: what you think or feel is what you get. The more positive your thoughts and actions, the better the outcome.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Best Day: Friday 19th Recently, too many demands have drained the Piscean spirit. No wonder you've scuttled back into deeper waters. Take heart, my friend.