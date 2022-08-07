Your year ahead Whether you’re back to square one or heading down a new path, this year it seems you have some important decisions to make.

The dilemma may be over old versus new; freedom versus commitment; perhaps a new address or change of career. But it’s not all about serious choices – there’s fabulous moments ahead too. In October, singles delight in sensational new suitors, while couples rekindle passions. Either way, it’s a year that emphasises commitment. No more sitting on the fence, Leo.

It’s make-up-your-mind time. Aries (March 21 – April 20) Best Day: Sunday 7th

Whether you’re working in the office or at home, new ideas blaze a fiery trail. At home, your love life is set for a breakthrough. Indeed, this next week finds many Ariens cosmically charged with a renewed surge of satisfaction. The time’s right to start turning long-standing dreams into reality. Singles may even meet a new love.

Taurus (April 21 – May 20) Best Day: Tuesday 9th This is a week for tying up pesky loose ends, and breaking bad habits. For example, you often say “yes” – when you really mean “no”.

There’s no getting around it: changes need to be made, with some difficult situations coming to a close altogether. You’re not being punished. It’s just that for every ending there’s usually a new beginning. Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

Best Day: Saturday 13th Parental figures, friends or siblings feature prominently in your chart at present – and it’s high time. For whatever reason, you haven’t paid enough attention to the people who are capable of helping you most, but your future life and career may depend upon your making peace with the past.

Listen to their points of view, with respect. Cancer (June 22 – July 22) Best Day: Sunday 7th

Many Cancerians now take an unscheduled trip down memory lane, perhaps confronting issues that you feel need addressing. Think before you act. Truth be known, it’s a week to throw life into cruise control. If you still feel like forcing the odd issue, make sure it’s done in a pleasant way. Treat yourself and loved ones to something special.

Leo (July 23 – August 23) Best Day: Tuesday 9th The cosmos asks you to streamline your responsibilities. In the past, you’ve had a cavalier attitude with regard to size of your workload.

Now you come to realise that, in taking on too much, you’re missing out on the other life pleasures. The next few weeks offer continued success but with a better sense of balance. Virgo (August 24 – September 22)

Best Day: Monday 8th Someone isn’t being entirely straight with you at the moment. What’s questionable is whether they’re being deliberately misleading, or they’re sending mixed messages. Just hold off signing anything until you have all the facts. Stay cautious, Virgo. Keep this week as risk-free as possible, especially regarding finances.

Libra (September 23 – October 23) Best Day: Friday 12th There’s a huge happening in the heavens, Libra.

You've just completed a long cycle in which priorities revolved around relationships. Finally, you can concentrate on your own needs. Indeed, you've a deep instinct that something special is on its way – including a complete overhaul of self-image. Expect a leaner, more fit, you. Scorpio (October 24 – November 22)

Best Day: Wednesday 10th Life’s harsher lessons can now turn to your advantage. Although you still feel the pressure of responsibility, don’t lose your sense of fun. Work and play can overlap. The cosmos also heightens financial instinct, inspiring you to find imaginative ways to improve income.

And there’s truth in that old cliché: “It’s not what you know, but who you know.” Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21) Best Day: Saturday 13th

Stand by for a maximum dose of claustrophobia – the madding crowd invades your personal space, and you haven’t a hope of hitting the escape hatch. Up until now, you’ve been the epitome of patience. If still dealing with a situation that defies reason by week’s end, perhaps the simplest solution is to just walk away. Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

Best Day: Thursday 11th The cosmos finds you in a meddling mood. Be careful, or you could talk your way into a headache’s worth of commitments. Some situations don’t need your input – so get out of the way and trust that others will get on just fine without you. The good news?

Money matters no longer seem to be a thorn in your side. Aquarius (January 21 – February 18) Best Day: Monday 8th

You may be tempted to shift the blame on to others and why not, when everyone else is doing the same? It’s a week where there’s little room to manoeuvre. No one in particular is at fault. It’s more a case of each for themselves. And you have every right to follow suit. The upside: business and pleasure entwine. Delightfully so. Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Best Day: Friday 12th Sometimes a little good news is all that’s needed to lift our spirits and leave us feeling more positive. And when we feel so good, we should pay it forward. Perhaps, too, this week you are the messenger.