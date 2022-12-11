Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Dec 11 - Dec 17)

Your Year Ahead Even before your birthday, you started to experience far-reaching changes. During 2023, this theme continues.

To deal with life’s quickening momentum, you need to be daring and different. Your first challenge comes in January, when you’re forced to face troublesome issues. Career goals take priority in March. Just don’t take on more than you can handle. April is a good time to trim back relationships; it’s a make or break situation for those of you in not-so-serious love affairs. September brings more change, but while life flows faster than usual, don’t panic. Success is within reach.

Aries (March 21 - April 20) From time to time, the least amount of effort can bring the biggest rewards. Ariens have charm and confidence, but this week your ambitious spirit also steers many advantages your way. Plus your words and actions ensure you deliver the goods. It’s a winning formula at a time when you’re urged to mix business with pleasure. Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Most of your spending is ruled by practicality. You aim for quality, rather than quantity. Taureans generally know their financial limits - when diminishing returns no longer justify further outlay. Keep this sensible approach in mind, because this week’s feeling financially reckless. Don’t spend what you don’t have. Gemini (May 21 - June 21) You’ve been moody for a while now, Gemini - perhaps feeling a tad abandoned. This week the cosmos presents even more demands. You may have to wrestle with extra challenges or there’s unfinished business to complete. Remember though, that you’re truly adored and those who truly love you will never let you down.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22) Don’t know about sticks, but this week it’s verbal stones that could break your spirit. If someone is being deliberately cantankerous, conflict could follow. Someone needs to be the peacemaker. Let it be you. Lead by example, Cancer - it’s a role you usually play well. Of course, there are more challenges than usual to cope with. Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Tensions flare as power struggles promote either fight or flight. Your fiery Leo anger can be explosive, but suppressing emotions isn’t healthy either. If you have a problem, aim for a positive outcome rather than just venting. Either clear the air, or take very long walks. In any case, your health can only improve with a little extra exercise. Virgo (August 24 - September 22) You see things from a different perspective this week. Most Virgos feel more confident, and ambitious. Work could also take an unexpected turn as you try something new. If you cope well enough, you may be offered retraining. And should someone ask your opinion on an important matter, answer with conviction.

Libra (September 23 - October 23) The past has a bad habit of reappearing on your doorstep when you least expect it. If this sounds like a recipe for disaster, don’t worry. It's simply a case of using your common sense. By late week, many Librans find that their cash flow improves. It’s been a long wait, but you may finally start to pay those overdue bills. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

This week many Scorpios feel ambushed, or feel they’re being forced towards a disagreeable direction. Yet through all this, you’ll end up the winner. Fiesty Mars, for one, indicates victory. Truth is, you’re not really one to stand still for long. Romantically, too, there’s plenty to hope for. Even some friendships are in for a surprise shift of status. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) Sagittarians can now either dive wholeheartedly into life’s pleasures, or create something new at work. From what the planets promise, there should be ample rewards for your efforts. So if you want to make some changes, now’s the time to do just that. Travel may also be thrown in, or at least the chance to mingle work with play.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) It’s strange how sometimes you can feel invisible, as if people are walking straight past or through you. Other times, you’re suddenly the centre of attention - when even strangers catch a second glance. Well, this week you’re both visible and magnetic. The planets offer the right encouragement to catch up with old friends and simply have fun. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)