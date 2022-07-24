Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Jul 24 - Jul 30)

Your week ahead There’s little disputing you’ve had enough of unsettling changes, and you’re ready for better times. Face it, Leo, it has been a thankless task holding down the supporting role. But here’s a year when personal and professional acclaim takes priority.

Truth is, though, many would prefer to be free of responsibilities. Sorry. No can do. Take solace in the knowledge that well-earned goodies will come part and parcel with the hard work expected of you. Financially, it would wise be to stem the flow – especially if it’s all going into the outstretched hands of a wastrel. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Best Day: Saturday 30th This week, the cosmos ushers in a growing level of self-confidence. What you gain is the courage of your convictions. Relationships also hit a high note, especially new friendships. If love makes an entrance, it may be via work or business. Platonic bonds could also be in for a surprise shift of status – delightfully so. Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Best Day: Sunday 24th You have some pretty high expectations at the moment, and not all of them can be met. If this becomes frustrating, don’t resort to anger. Likewise, any advice given to you should not be seen as criticism. Take it easy on everyone, including yourself. Crush the wrong set of toes, and offended dance partners may decide to call a separate tune. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Best Day: Wednesday 27th When you feel torn between two worlds, certain aspects of your life can lose out to other concerns. But neglected interests will eventually stir dissent. Thankfully, this week swerves your commitment towards long-term relationships. Realign priorities, Gemini – and then find some loving company and relax. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Best Day: Sunday 24th Just when you want to grab pieces of your past and put them through the shredder, a happier Jupiter helps you keep things together. Spare yourself the anxiety of old wrongs. We all make mistakes. A more outgoing Mars brings you into contact with people who weren’t around when the mess initially hit the fan. So why not start over? Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Best Day: Thursday 28th A normally placid Venus is set to spark some fiery debates this week. Little can be left to chance, with cash flow being the most contentious issue. You’ll have to think on your feet as each new financial twist unfolds. Love isn’t about to lay its cards on the table, either. Look out for suspicious behaviour. Someone’s got a secret. Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Best Day: Tuesday 26th This week, you may feel drawn to esoteric subjects. Join a group or find a person who could introduce you to a new philosophy or spiritual outlook. You’re also guided by your dreams and intuition. If and when you truly need help over the next few weeks, it’s likely to arrive in the form of friends or perhaps, even angelic sources. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Best Day: Saturday 30th The week begins with an adrenaline surge. Passions run strong as an opinionated cosmos provokes power struggles or stress. It’s important, though, that you find a way to express what’s bothering you. Nothing good comes from suppressing hidden feelings. After the 28th, Venus prompts intriguing invitations. Some Librans strike it lucky in love. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Best Day: Wednesday 27th Make the most of this week’s vibrant mood by stirring up your social life. Put together an invitation list and call your closest and dearest. You may blow the budget, but memories have a wonderful way of outlasting a depleted cash flow. Generosity becomes a two-way street, as others reciprocate your love and support. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Best Day: Friday 29th It’s a whirlwind week, Sagittarius. Stay focused and confirm dates or appointments ahead of time. Your mind is firing as you cope with droves of details. Downside: communications with others could become grid-locked. Keep your mind objective and positive. This is no time for acting half-heartedly. Inspiration's out; perspiration's in. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Best Day: Monday 25th It’s a week to follow your heart. Some might go for more fleeting pleasures, but most favour the option of a rock-solid life mate. Even on a platonic note, you may meet fascinating new friends. You can also take a calm look at how you handle partnerships. Dust away emotional cobwebs and talk problems through. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Best Day: Tuesday 26th This week marks a prime point in your life. For some, this means welcoming an estranged soul back into the fold. The downside: if someone’s behaving badly, jealousy’s probably to blame. Tensions in the workplace could also increase. If so, patience is essential. Not so in play - where you can feel free to attract whomever you please. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)