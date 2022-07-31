Horoscope: what your zodiac sign has in store this week (Jul 31 – Aug 6)

Your year ahead The next few months will test your financial prowess, after which the cosmos becomes much more charitable.

Story continues below Advertisement

Whether you’re setting up a new partnership or dissolving one, don’t be discouraged by minor setbacks. You’re strong enough to dust yourself down and go on the offensive any time you want. Leos are now at the start of both a productive year, where challenges will bring out your best.

Story continues below Advertisement

And don’t be shy in mixing business with pleasure. Passion exists in more regions that we care to acknowledge – so why deny yourself by imposing “no go” zones? Love knows no bounds. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Story continues below Advertisement

Best Day: Friday 5th You might want to put some space between yourself and a barrage of conflicting opinions. Be smarter in your decision-making, especially when it comes to business or purchases.

Story continues below Advertisement

To maintain stability at work and home, be patient and stay receptive to alternative viewpoints: honest discussion beats hostility any time. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Best Day: Monday 1st

Everyone seems to be discussing the kind of worries you overcame years ago. They want to explore every wrong turn, every mistake – in great detail. Thankfully you’ve recognised the early warning signs, and make a break for it. Sometimes others just need to figure it out themselves. You don’t need the angst.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) Best Day: Tuesday 2nd It’s possible to be loyal to long-held allegiances, and yet still maintain your independence. Many find this hard to comprehend, but Geminis are a law unto themselves.

So if this week offers something more than the norm, you’ll be the first to give it a go. You were born to explore, to examine, to question. Cancer (June 22 - July 22) Best Day: Friday 5th

If given a second chance at ventures that previously didn’t go so well, figure out who’s best at what, and drum up a solid sense of teamwork – even if it has to be networking via the internet. Should love or money come your way, accept with gratitude. In the same spirit, give openly. Best news: perhaps, a gentle stroll down memory lane. Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Best Day: Wednesday 3rd It’s one of those times when you feel like disconnecting your devices and bolting your front door. But your reclusive behaviour shouldn’t be mistaken for the blues. It’s more a case of needing some time out for contemplation.

With luck, everyone will respect that. By week’s end a re-energised cosmos pushes on, and so do you. Virgo (August 24 - September 22) Best Day: Thursday 4th

You can expect too much from relationships and when your romantic requirements are seemingly short-changed, disappointment may follow. Ask yourself: Have I been too demanding, or withdrawn? Sometimes, we erect walls to protect ourselves, but in the process – shut others out. This is the week to demolish some of those barriers. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Best Day: Saturday 6th If trouble flares, act with diplomacy. The trick lies in distancing yourself from this week’s emotional inferno, rather than getting caught up in it. As soon as Librans buy into any over-hyped drama, you lose your natural objectivity. Without it, you could make some ill-considered decisions, and this isn’t the time for that. Don’t overreact.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) Best Day: Sunday 31st When reality doesn’t fit in with your expectations, you might feel tempted to blame others.

One thing’s for sure, we all see things in different ways – and few of us have the power to read each other’s minds. Spell your thoughts out more clearly next time; and if necessary – compromise. Forgive, too. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Best Day: Monday 1st The cosmos advises against compromise this week, for good reason. Being pushed into not-so-satisfactory situations or having to take the blame because of someone else’s mistakes is not acceptable. The cosmos helps those who help themselves, so stand your ground and make your thoughts heard.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) Best Day: Saturday 6th It’s strange how things can improve once you decide to surrender your worries to the universe.

This next week should bring progress on a matter that’s been causing you worry or discomfort. Ironically, this comes at a time when the issue in question hardly seems to matter any more. Or so you thought. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) Best Day: Sunday 31st

Just when you need help, along comes a planetary ally or two. Not a moment too soon. Once you realise that not everyone’s out to get you, it’s onwards and upwards. There are, however, some conditions. Bury the past and start concentrating on life as you’d like it. Except perhaps, financially. For now, throw hard-earned cash into a locked vault.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Best Day: Tuesday 2nd If you’ve suffered minor setbacks, don’t fret. Pursue what’s working and leave the rest behind.