Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (July 10 - July 16)

At last, here’s a year worth remembering. It’s truly an “I am” period - a time when you’ll not take a back seat to others. Neither will you be inclined towards moderation or self-denial. You’re tempted to splurge on luxuries, somewhat extravagantly. Creativity’s enhanced, but there’s no telling exactly how or where you’ll direct your talents. Sexual passions soar, but some may feel restricted by family commitments or children.

Through September, many Cancerians lack discipline. Not to worry. You’ll soon be in the thick of promising new projects once again. Aries (March 21 - April 20) Now’s the time to sit back and put your feet up for a while as you start to reap the benefits of what you have sown. The road that you took to get here certainly had its ups and downs - all the more reason to take a well-earned break. What’s yours is yours, and no one is going to take that away from you. You can spend a little, too.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Just when you thought everything was going well, yet another setback may test you. Don’t panic. You have the tenacity to get through this. Most Taureans work too long and too hard to even consider surrender. You’re prepared to take all necessary measures to maintain a sense of stability - and that’s what counts. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Disappointment can be hard to bear. But you’ve shouldered your burdens well - and the cosmos now offers a reward. For some, life does a complete turnaround. Instead of retreating from battle, you go on the attack. Others simply get lucky - in money, and love. Singles suddenly go on the prowl, and parties are wilder for your presence. Cancer (June 22 - July 22) This is a truth or dare kind of week - a time, perhaps, to talk from the heart. Maybe the answers won’t be what you wanted to hear, but at least everything is out in the open. If there’s a call for repairs, either to your home or a relationship, consider it like a fresh coat of paint - far less damaging than a sledgehammer. Keep an open mind.

Leo (July 23 - August 23) With fiery Mars in your sector of ambition, work may bring unexpected surprises. Perhaps you’re forced to step up the ladder of command, which could elevate you beyond your comfort zone. Or you could find yourself at odds with a boss or colleague. Not to worry - sometimes, a little extra pressure can be a good thing. Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Dust off recent confusion, and pull your self-esteem out of its tailspin. With inspiration and drive steering the way - it’s time to regain control. Romance encourages intimacy and warmth, although it’s a week for tenderness rather than torrid passion. The planets also inspire imaginative ways to improve your income. Libra (September 23 - October 23) You’re entitled to be proud of your resilience, Libra - as you’ve come through a difficult time. Now comes the irresistible urge for something new. This week’s changes release reserves of inner power - a perfect time for the real you to shine through. If a constricting job or relationship is holding you back, this could be the time to break free.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) This week life’s responsibilities land squarely on your shoulders. Previous effort and hard work start to pay off. You’re now seen as an authority figure, and the cosmos expects you to take on this new role. If it all seems like too much pressure too soon - don’t fret. It’s what you have wanted, if not yet expected. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Forgive and forget, Sagittarius. What’s done is done, and no amount of hostility or regret can change things. If someone waves the white flag - or offers sympathy, accept with gratitude. Likewise for an unexpected invitation - one pleasant diversion can often lead to another. No surprises, then, if love comes by way of a mutual friend. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) As you undoubtedly know, absolute power corrupts. That is, of course, until you decide it’s your week to even the odds. Harsh words may be spoken, and decisive action could be taken. But it’s high time you responded to someone else’s bullying. If this someone threatens to out a secret, call their bluff. You’ve nothing to fear.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) You’re ready for enchantment and a whole lot more excitement. Fortunately, the cosmos agrees. With many of your zodiac neighbours still struggling, there are very few people around to disrupt your plans. Take this time to strengthen work strategies. New friendships also appear promising, as do financial prospects. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)