Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (July 18 - July 24)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

There’s a lively sense of vibrancy around you this week. One that will allow you to be cosmically guided in the right direction. You may find yourself the centre of attention and will impress someone with your creative flair. It won’t be long before higher-ups are happy to back your endeavours – they sense your confidence. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) It’s not a week for jumping to conclusions, or making important judgements. Still, there’s plenty to get on with, and you might even come up with a couple of great ideas. As for putting plans into motion, well, that’s another story. Right now, you’re more inclined to quietly laze the days away. So unlike you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) The planets encourage you to inject some spontaneity into your life – be it work or pleasure. All you really need is something or someone who differs from the norm. They could come via a person you know, or by way of an unexpected invitation. Life has a funny way of turning up these little surprises. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Destiny or synchronicity, call it what you like, your life is about to change. If there are important choices to make, trust your intuition. Do you feel that events seem to be progressing with little input from you? Don’t fret. Most Cancerians are now surrounded by people they can trust. And you know it. Leo (July 23 - August 23) There may be moments this week when everyone seems to be at play, except you. The upside: Mercury promises to bring an abundance of financial and professional rewards. Don’t worry too much about missing out on life’s pleasures. Your social diary will be overflowing again soon enough. Until then, stay diligent.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) Keep your ideas quiet, Virgo. This is no time to give competitors the edge, nor is it a time for a leap of faith. Despite your impatience to move on, the cosmic line-up discourages hurry. Neither should you do or say anything that will be seen as a challenge. The same goes for your love life – unless you’re a fan of one-night stands. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

The spending spree is over, Libra, so shred maxed-out credit cards, and then trash them. You can blame unashamed advertising all you like for your financial woes, but it’s you who’s been spending up. In your personal life, too, if a special relationship has been damaged by problems, it’s time for some emotional repair and renovation. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) It seems as if the entire population is away with the pixies, and you’re the only one making any sense. Trying to get a flicker of genuine reasoning could be difficult. Either wait until everyone’s back in focus, or pack a bag and disappear to more relaxing surroundings. It’s not a week to take life too seriously. Make time for play.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) Sharing the brighter, sassier side of your character comes naturally this week – and Sagittarians feel drawn towards more risk and adventure. If unexpected offers come sailing in, you’re ready and keen to hop on board. Fortunately, instinct will help you avoid any stormy seas as you intuitively navigate in the right direction. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Decisions go on hold, even though the pressure might be to make them. Once again, money becomes an issue, but whether you have the time to deal with such problems is another matter. In the meantime, there’s a question over who’s responsible for what. Thankfully, everything passes. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) The full moon in your own sign on the 24th tears up all the good-behaviour treaties you’ve put your name to. Maybe your temper will be unleashed during the heat of the moment or you decide to finally voice niggling worries. Trouble is, it’s well past the calm before the storm. Daily routine could become a tad choppy.