Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (July 25 - July 31)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Find yourself an extra pair of hands, quick smart. You’re probably needed in more than one place right now. Sure, it’s great to feel wanted. But maybe you’re being stretched in too many directions. The week reminds you why very few of us make it to sainthood. Finances suggest an exciting detour, as does a very close friend. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Taureans finally tackle the backlog of work and chores that have been piling up, but you’re not propelled solely by the work ethic. A more likely motivation is your longing for luxury, which needs financing. You may, however, find yourself battling with someone in a position of power. Venus compensates by introducing an intriguing new friend.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) Love wins a generous time slot, though there may be some trickery in the heavens. This means that what started as a casual flirtation could become more than intended. And chances are, it’ll be you who’s doing the tempting. Indeed, prudence doesn’t exactly spring to mind as your word of the week – “hedonistic” is closer to the mark. A beguiling time. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

If money’s been a constant battle, you’ll love this week. The cosmos declares war on poverty-consciousness. Breathe a sigh of relief as well deserved luxuries come well within reach. There is a catch, though. If something, or someone, instinctively feels too good to be true, it probably is. Good judgement is the key. Leo (July 23 - August 23) Leos are the most vibrant and energetic of the zodiac signs. Ruled by the Sun, you radiate a warm, outgoing nature and rarely do anything by halves. You're a born leader; an initiator – someone who loves to act, to do, to bring about change. But this week too much relentless ambition could be your downfall, so slip into the shadows for a while.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) You have an expert eye for quality and opportunity, although this week others may question your direction. Don’t be dissuaded by their lack of vision. Sharp-witted Virgos can spot a winner that many would underestimate, be it personal or professional. Turn a silent ear to others’ uninspired warnings, and listen to your instincts. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

You may feel irritated with close friends or relatives this week. If they’re leaning too heavily on you, you need to either hand them back some responsibility or recruit some outside support. You can’t be all things to everyone. It’s often said: “that time is the most valuable commodity.” So, spend wisely, Libra – on yourself. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) This week brings you directly in touch with your need for action. You're ready to get things moving, perhaps even break new ground. On a psychological level, too, you’re more in touch with your inner rage. It's how you channel this raw energy that makes all the difference. Release any pent-up emotions by taking positive, constructive action.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) Be very careful when dealing with your finances this week. Someone might be nursing a grudge and they’re looking for some kind of payback. Still, there’s no one quite like you to scoff in the face of adversity. Savvy Sagittarians can often turn misfortunes into a successful game. Better still, you may now find someone new to play with. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

It’s in your nature to save for a rainy day. Good news indeed, at a time when the focus falls on money. Romance features just as strongly, so why not mix business with pleasure? This week suggests love that’s attentive. Singles flirt; couples renew their passions. Friendships also grow, with established bonds becoming stronger Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) You can be so hard on yourself, Aquarius, often giving out more love than you receive. Those who attach “conditions” to their friendships are easy enough to find. Take the next step – love those who think you are remarkable. Wake up each day happy with who you are. It's not all that difficult. Great love begins with yourself.