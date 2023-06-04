Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Jun 4 - Jun 11)

Your year ahead For the best part of the year, the cosmos gifts Geminis with a smart head for money. Financial negotiations should be nothing short of inspirational. Romantically, though, there’s not much stirring until August but, surprisingly, you don’t mind. In the meantime, a training course enables you to earn as you learn. September asks that you make important adjustments. By November, some of life’s pressures ease. December again holds the promise of romance. Express how you really feel, then watch as superficialities fade to make room for permanence.

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Ariens step into a week packed with ambition. Don’t worry about any extra duties – you have all the right qualities to meet most challenges. After all, you’re used to switching from low to high gear, and then back again. Your driving force? The promise of financial independence. Just don’t forget to stop for the occasional breather. Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

So many areas of your life have been left simmering, with your career also in the melting pot. Take heart. This week encourages physical, mental and spiritual renewal – this time, with you as an active contributor. And when feeling this vibrant, it stands to reason that your sexual magnetism is at its full strength. Embrace life, and it will love you back. Gemini (May 21 - June 21) We all need a helping hand every so often. This week introduces a wise friend who can bring new wisdom into your life. As a bonus, the cosmos also focuses on finances. And don’t worry if less scrupulous colleagues try to steal your glory. With you one step ahead, they’ll be left straggling two steps behind. Love also features.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22) Last week’s uncertainty continues thanks to Cancers’ nemesis, a meddling Mars. On the plus side, this week is an ideal time to reassess plans that didn’t work out the first time. Fine-tune your CV, or add bells and whistles to the proposal you thought you had finished. You can always improve upon that initial flash of genius. Leo (July 23 - August 23)

This is a jewel of a week for determined Leos. Your mind is sharp, and better able to grasp abstract ideas. Being a trailblazer, you’re in your element when faced with demanding deadlines. Would you have it any other way? Maybe. A little extra romance would ease the pressure. Look to sexy Venus, who provides recreation in the bedroom. Virgo (August 24 - September 22) This week Virgos learn about the mystic dimensions of their lives. If you feel more spiritually protected – you probably are; and if you need to be taught or healed, a guardian angel or new mentor will be close by. The really lovely news? If and when you truly need help, it’s likely to arrive – perhaps from the most unexpected sources.

Libra (September 23 - October 23) Sometimes it’s hard to stay motivated. Even so, it doesn’t hurt to acknowledge your talents – especially in moments of doubt. You know your true potential, and now’s not the time to downplay it. There’s also a financial flavour to this week, with enough interested forces ready to boost your cash flow. It also wouldn’t hurt to spruce up your image. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

This week, the planets show you who you actually are, as opposed to what you once aspired to be. Any discrepancy between the two may prompt a sobering review of your accomplishments to date. Should some areas of your life reach their natural conclusion, deal with any loss or disappointment in a quiet way. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) There’s no denying that it’s wonderful to feel totally in sync with life. Now you can go one better. Imagine the possibilities that arise when you meet someone on exactly the same wavelength. At work, too, radical changes are likely. Perhaps, too, you should ditch anything that’s unproductive or outmoded.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) Yours is a straight-down-the-line sign – never afraid to tell it like it is. You want only the very best and this week, you intend to get it. Your heart is pounding, your mind is racing – and you’re ready for change. The cosmos also introduces much-needed playfulness, as well as the kind of good fortune that affords a few luxuries. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)