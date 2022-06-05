Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (June 05- June 11)

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Best Day: Friday 10th

The Sun stirs up unexpected friction in your closest relationships. Coupled Ariens find themselves making both love and war, as your usual rock-solid partner or friend could suddenly get under your skin. Singles, though, will enjoy having friends around - even those who make demands. If extra cash comes your way, enjoy. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Best Day: Tuesday 7th

What the world needs now is love, sweet love, and Taureans everywhere are first in the romantic queue. But where to find that perfect mate? Think foreign and exotic. This week you may choose to experiment. Perhaps you’re drawn to an irresistible out-of-towner, or possibly someone older? Couples should use this time to rekindle tepid passions. Gemini (May 21 - June 21) Best Day: Sunday 5th

Your mind’s racing and your pulse is pumping. There are a million things to do, with each one vying for top position. Fortunately, this week is feeling energetic. Sure, there’ll be some challenging moments - but you’re primed to set off a reaction that holds the promise of pleasure and prosperity. If this brings in extra cash - spend it. Guilt free. Cancer (June 22 - July 22) Best Day: Wednesday 8th

Expect an all-or-nothing kind of week, with little middle ground. The highs can bring surges of action - the lows, apathy, or even over-confidence and aggression. If feeling energetic, immerse yourself in demanding activity - especially if you’re stuck at home. Yes, you’re feeling frustrated - but so is everyone else. Leo (July 23 - August 23) Best Day: Friday 10th

Leos innately know that life turns in cycles, and that troubled circumstances are eventually replaced by better times. Professionally, if you don’t like the way things are, maybe it’s time for a change. Just don’t resign in too much of a hurry. There may still be alternatives to consider. It could be a matter of simply asking for what you want. Virgo (August 24 - September 22) Best Day: Thursday 9th

Half the world is talking about cutting workload. According to social trendsetters, we’re all meant to be “downsizing”. We’re supposed to value our leisure time more, especially during difficult times. Seems that you haven’t really taken this message to heart, as you continue to slog through the workload. Get off the treadmill for a while. Libra (September 23 - October 23) Best Day: Saturday 11th

News is you’re popular, Libra - and there’s no harm in saying so. It can only add to the confidence you already have. Your charm can disarm almost anyone, so if you’re keen to push your luck, this week gives you the chance of winning almost anyone over. And with much of the cosmos on side, extravagance is likely. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) Best Day: Sunday 5th

If you’ve taken to working on a hunch, your success rate now runs high. Planetary trends lend their weight to your powers of intuition this week, enabling some instinctive decision-making when it really matters. As a bonus, financial gains look set to boost spending power. Sometimes, Scorpios do have all the fun! Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) Best Day: Monday 6th

Sagittarians love to be loved. Not just in the tango-for-two sense, but in an all-encompassing way. Your idea of bliss is a group hug that encircles this precious planet of ours. This week, you get to bond with others - though on a more modest scale. But take some time for rest too. Some of the cosmos are lazing back - and so should you. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) Best Day: Wednesday 8th

While the week may start on a sour note, this means that life can only grow sweeter. Sure, some plans could be cancelled or delayed. And okay, you might be feeling a tad tetchy - but each new day carries fresh hope and optimism. New sources of income materialise, perhaps via a loan or promotion. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) Best Day: Saturday 11th

Aquarians are fond of fresh starts, and this week you’ll either feel the urge to expand your living quarters or throw out some of the accumulated mess Or you may decide to take a quick break. Suddenly too, everyone’s unusually co-operative - to the point of making you wonder where the catch lies. Perhaps your relaxed mood is contagious. Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Best Day: Monday 6th