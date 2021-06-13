Horoscope: What your Zodiac sign has in store this week (June 13 - June 19)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Power down the computer and leave the mobile on charge. Sometimes you simply have to give yourself breathing space, Aries. At the same time, rethink your career direction. Should others ask for financial help, steer them in the right direction but keep them well away from your personal piggy bank. Lavish the luxuries on you instead. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) If tensions or delays are getting you down, distancing yourself won’t make things any better – even if it is the easy option. If nothing seems to be going right, ask yourself whether you’ve become too inflexible. Admit it, Taurus – you can be stubborn! All that’s needed to get your life back on track is a little co-operation and mutual understanding.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) Geminis are given a second chance at ventures that didn’t go so well the first time around. Call it karma or luck. The trick lies in facing challenges head-on and turning them in your favour. Later in the week, Venus talks the Sun into giving cash-deficient Geminis financial help. Not before time – you deserve some pampering. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Success could be yours for the taking, Cancer – if you could only get over this debilitating fear of abandoning others. Shake off the old guilt trip and put your own needs first. In romance, too – you should throw off inhibitions and release repressed desires Take control of your sexuality and rediscover “the sweetest taboo”. Leo (July 23 - August 23) You’ve known for ages how talented you are. And with planetary forces on your side this week, you can finally convince others of the same thing. It’s not often that the cosmos offers such generosity, so make the best of this week while you can. But don’t be too flash with any extra cash – spend only what you can really afford.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) There’s trickery in the air. Not only has someone shifted the blame and dumped you in the sludge, you’re expected to wade through it as well. But you don’t intend to give in to such bullying. Financially, all your recent savings have come to fruition. Some extra cash could pour in as well. You may even consider investing in a place to call your own. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Your ambitions continue to take top priority, with sorting out your finances coming a close second. Any get-rich quick schemes are sure to leave you disappointed, so be realistic where cash flow is concerned. If you need to take out a loan, don’t go ahead until you’ve read all the small print. It’s a week for caution. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) Most Scorpios want to do something different this week and won’t be afraid to make a stand to prove a point. Surprises at work could be anything from a brilliant opportunity to a major setback. Indeed, you may be faced with quite a dilemma. The question is, are you prepared to make the personal sacrifices required for professional progress?

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) From time to time Sagittarians are reminded it’s consensus that generally rules and being the lone crusader isn’t always easy. But will this stop you airing your wildest views before an unappreciative audience, and will you willingly go with the flow just to keep the peace? Certainly not. Your free spirit demands to live unimpeded by others’ rules. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

If you’re in a relationship and no longer want to be, now’s the time to rethink long-term plans. Ending any kind of partnership can be painful, but don’t stay for the wrong reasons. At work, if something fails and it wasn’t your fault, don’t accept the blame. But if you were wrong, admit it. You won’t lose dignity, but will gain respect. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) Previously closed doors may now be thrown open, encouraging you to experiment. But don’t rush into action. Devote more time and energy to long-term possibilities as well as thinking about the immediate implications. Some will meet new people or have more contact with your family. An impulsive love affair could also reawaken passions.