Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (June 19 - June 25)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Best Day: Saturday 25th It doesn’t matter whether you focus attention on moving house, career or love, this week instigates changes – mostly positive. Some say you’re impatient. Possibly, but only regarding the trivialities of life. The strong resolve you’ve had to call on in recent months will make you much more confident. You won’t be disappointed. Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Best Day: Tuesday 21st During this confusing week, it’s difficult to know what’s really going on. Despite best intentions, what others are saying may be misleading. In the same way, it could be you who’s being misunderstood. Use this chance to find solutions to problems, but take care you don’t overreact to constructive criticism. Perhaps someone’s just trying to be helpful? Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Best Day: Friday 24th You can be so hard on yourself, Gemini, often giving out more love than you receive. Those who attach “conditions” to their friendships are easy enough to find. Take the next step – love those who think you are remarkable. Wake up each day happy with who you are. It's not all that difficult. Great love begins with yourself. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Best Day: Tuesday 21st This week gives you plenty to think about. But there could be areas where the planets encourage an overhaul. For instance, a quick look at recent spending probably reveals a history of debt. There may also be some dubious financial deals on offer, and you, more than most, know that there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Best Day: Thursday 25th Leos are astute, determined and usually in control and, when it comes to change, you can pretty much turn on a sixpence. Of course, others may resent a sudden remodelling of long-held plans. What they need is reassurance, not ultimatums. Gently coax rather than demand. They’ll love you even more if they feel like co-contributors. Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Best Day: Friday 24th You have a reputation for conquering your competition with words. Dry, quirky humour is the Virgo style, and your words can be cutting. But if making light of others’ characteristics, don’t expect an appreciative audience. Sure, there are times when the world deserves ridicule, but not everyone will get the joke. Play nice. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Best Day: Monday 20th One of life’s certainties is that not all minds agree. What’s more, not everyone has a squeaky clean conscience. This week could see devious activity behind the scenes, when someone tries to force you to their point of view. Stand your ground, Libra. You must show that you can’t be bullied, and that you can stand alone. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Best Day: Wednesday 22nd It’s an ambitious week but if you want something done, do it yourself. Delegate a project, and it might never be completed. For now, it’s best to fly solo. Others are surprised by your sudden solitary approach, but at least you’ll get results. Finances? They suggest an exciting detour, as does a very close well-wisher. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Best Day: Saturday 25th Good one, Sagittarius. You’ve managed to make it to this point with much of your stability intact. All you have to do is keep your cards pinned close to your chest while doing business as usual. Two hints: don’t say more than you have to, and don’t try to fix what isn’t broken. This week, keep everything objective and balanced. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Best Day: Sunday 19th If you’re asked to tend to a partner’s or family needs, don’t oblige out of guilt. You have your own life to lead and sainthood is a tiring road to follow. If you need some clear thinking space, perhaps a few days break might let you reflect from a distance. The planets encourage you to spread your wings and fly, preferably somewhere quiet. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Best Day: Monday 20th Networking is an excellent way to share your talents, and this week, you might find yourself in the right place at the right time. Similarly, it’s knowledge that creates success, so impress others with your intellect. If love’s on your mind, it shouldn’t be too difficult to deliver a knock-out sales pitch. After all, it’s a commodity you believe in. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)