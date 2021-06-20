Horoscope: What your Zodiac sign has in store this week (June 20 - June 26)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Best Day: Sunday 20th Ariens are astute, determined and usually in control; and when it comes to change you can pretty much turn on a sixpence. Of course, others may resent a sudden remodelling of long-held plans. What they need is reassurance – not ultimatums. Gently coax rather than demand. They’ll love you even more if they feel like co-contributors. Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Best Day: Thursday 24th This week could find you a little wiser, and much happier. For some, this relates to work matters. If so, put forward projects – no matter how daunting they seem. Thanks to a single-minded Mercury, other Taureans look to resolve a long-standing mystery. A sudden epiphany, perhaps, could stir that special “aha” moment. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Best Day: Monday 21st Mercury is keen to keep you in its relaxed company, so this week you can catch up on things that aren’t too important. If you’re wondering what could make you happier, think love and friendship. A delightful opportunity could also boost Gemini charm. You say all the right things and others are listening. A great time for announcements. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Best Day: Sunday 20th Cancerians innately know that life turns in cycles, and that troubled circumstances are eventually replaced by better times. Professionally, if you don’t like the way things are, maybe it’s time for a change. Just don’t resign in too much of a hurry. There may still be alternatives to consider. It could be a matter of simply asking for what you want. Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Best Day: Saturday 26th A forward moving Mercury grants you permission to make changes, Leo. If you feel it’s time to move on, do so. While you can’t change the past, take comfort in knowing that every new day can lead to new beginnings. Start thinking positively, and then just watch your world expand. Love isn’t out of the question, either. Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Best Day: Thursday 24th Mercury, the planet of communication, once again moves forward – so use this week to resolve any recent or long-standing misunderstandings, confusions or delayed work or business plans. The message with Mercury turning direct is “full speed ahead”. So pay attention: someone or something important is about to enter your life. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Best Day: Saturday 26th A revitalised Mercury steps forward and, with it, Librans rise like a phoenix from the ashes. Take this as your cue to step back into the limelight. Relationships worries and career setbacks become a distant memory. You’ve triumphed over tragedy, now you can get back to what you do best – enjoying this lovely world of ours. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Best Day: Friday 25th Plans have been kept on hold lately. Maybe you’ve surrendered to others’ demands. Not so this week. Your ruling planet, Mercury, once again powers forward – and so do you. What about those who’ve tried to take advantage of you? They suffer a short, sharp shock. They should never mess with that famous Scorpio sting. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Best Day: Wednesday 23rd It’s a week when a forward-moving Mercury seems extremely interested in putting you in the spotlight. This communicative planet will magnify and expand whatever’s happening with your work, career and how others see you. Consequently, you may receive a promotion or new job offer. If nothing else, expect to make important decisions. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Best Day: Tuesday 22nd A happy Mercury stirs Capricorn intimacies. You enter a week of experimentation with love. If you’ve been a loner of late, you may now need more friendship. If you’ve always had plenty of mates, you could now prefer the company of a few. Either way, friends will help you break out of physical, emotional or spiritual ruts. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Best Day: Friday 25th Grab this week of sanity and ride it for all it’s worth, Aquarius. Thanks to a happier Mercury, your thought processes fall back into a sensible order – helping you to approach projects rationally. You’re better able to cope under pressure, thanks to use of logic and the power of focus. Expect a well-earned change in lifestyle in the weeks to come. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)