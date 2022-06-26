Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (June 26 - July 2)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

A secret could be exposed, Aries. While you may feel a tad indignant at having your psyche placed on such public display - avoid any temptation to retaliate. This is not a time to shoot whatever grace you have left in the foot. The trouble with confronting bullies is that you risk acting the same way. Be the better person. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Given your amazing capacity to learn quickly, this week should suit you well. The planets promote an atmosphere of open chat and communication, enabling you to share your thoughts and opinions. At the same time, you’re encouraged to discard outworn attitudes and embrace all that’s new. Don’t shy away from the unexpected.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) Finally, the world seems to be in tune with you. Good news indeed, Gemini. Instead of having to worry about pleasing others, you’ve more time to please yourself. It’s also the start of revived ambitions, when you feel keen to break open padlocked dreams. Cash flow starts to be replenished too, and that’s definitely something to look forward to. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

The new moon in your own sign on the 29th tears up all the good-behaviour treaties you’ve put your name to. Maybe your temper will be unleashed in the heat of the moment or you decide to finally voice niggling worries. Trouble is, it’s well past the calm before the storm. Daily routine could become a tad choppy. Leo (July 23 - August 23) Slow down, Leo. Take a break and give yourself a chance to rest. If reconciliation is necessary, make an effort to forgive and forget. In return, something that has seemed daunting may suddenly turn into a simple exercise - thanks to the generosity of a colleague or friend. You can return the favour in time.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) Take care not to confuse fantasy with reality this week. Despite your reputation for being detached, there are deep inner depths hidden beneath that sometimes cool exterior. This makes you a bit of a mystery, really. And perhaps you prefer it that way. After all, there’s no point in showing your entire hand, when one card at a time will do. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Get ready for special treats to come your way. Enjoy every moment of feeling pampered and spoiled. At work, too, your patience should finally be rewarded as an important breakthrough is achieved. A timely bonus could also make it easier to pay debts. Bills first, luxuries later. Sometimes, everything just seems to fall into place. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) This week Scorpio, you’re a natural socially - professionally too. The old cliché about catching more flies with honey than with vinegar springs to mind. It’s also a great time to update your image. If any caution is needed, it will involve finances. Thanks to spend-happy cosmos, you suddenly want everything you see.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) The cosmos keeps its steady hand on your shoulder to ensure a slow down in spending. The same caution applies to your possessions - put everything under lock and key if you have to. Hold onto what you have, put nothing at risk and derailed finances should start to get back on track. Focus on earning money, Sagittarius - not squandering it. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

A joint venture with a financially savvy partner could prove rewarding, although a clear understanding of each other’s role is a must. Avoid “get rich quick” schemes and fast talkers. The road to riches isn’t built overnight, Capricorn. Take your time, work steadily, and you’ll soon be sauntering down that richly paved yellow brick road. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) With this week’s tetchy Mars, it’s definitely not the time to flirt with danger, make important decisions or try to reconcile relationships. The week ahead requires decisive handling as cosmic forces close the gates on unviable projects. There may be disappointments, arguments or financial setbacks. If so, just let go.