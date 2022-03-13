Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (March 13 - March 19)

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Problems hint at bigger issues that no one wants to discuss. While you’d rather not become involved, you may have no choice, mostly because others’ worries are not as trivial as you thought. They’ve been downplaying it, so as not to worry you. Be helpful, but skip the martyrdom. The best lesson you can teach others right now is independence.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20) It’s strange how sometimes you can feel invisible, as if people are walking straight past or through you. Other times, you’re suddenly the centre of attention, when even strangers catch a second glance. Well, this week you’re visible and magnetic. The planets offer the right encouragement to catch up with old friends and have fun. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

This week could start with surprising changes personally or professionally as hidden forces fling you in directions you probably won’t want to go. Exposed secrets or an intense emotional experience might also leave you reeling but, soon, you’ll come to realise that the changes will have improved your life. Cancer (June 22 - July 22) You can’t please all the people all the time, Cancer. Maybe the solution is to pick your moment, but there’s one small problem – some individuals simply can’t be pleased at all, despite your best efforts. If so, perhaps you’re better off directing your energies elsewhere. The last few days concentrate on money and self-image.

Leo (July 23 - August 23) With the moon in your own sign on the 17th, life could become a stress-fest. Your best antidote for full-moon burnout is to stay within your comfort zones. Avoid harsh work deadlines and do what you love instead. Look to romance, perhaps. Couples could rekindle passions. This week also offers a possible change of address. Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Virgos tend to give most the benefit of the doubt. But sometimes that all-too-forgiving stance might backfire when you discover that someone isn’t as loyal as you thought. You’ll survive, but this is a lesson in setting firm boundaries. The good news: a bit of extra cash comes within reach. If so, spend while you can. Libra (September 23 - October 23) This week keeps you on your toes. Remain calm and in control; there’s precious little you can’t manage. The question is: What do you really want? Love plays its dizzy game and you may be happy to surrender to Cupid’s coaxing. The other question is: Just when you’re ready to be swept off your feet, should said feet stay firmly planted on the ground?

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) Scorpios are given a second chance at ventures that didn’t go so well the first time around. Call it karma or luck. The trick lies in facing challenges head-on and turning them in your favour. Early next week, Venus talks the Sun into giving cash-deficient Scorpios financial help. Not before time; you deserve some pampering. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

You’ve pretty much got your hands full right now. If you intend to keep loved friends and family guessing, you’re off to a good start. Life seems erratic, so making fixed plans might not be wise. Our lives often puts forward dilemmas. Or, if your world is unbalanced, perhaps because it’s all work and no play. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) Everyone seems to be in one another’s way this week and no one’s prepared to give way. You might think you’ve seen it all when it comes to others’ negligence, but past scenarios have been mere dress rehearsals. Fortunately, all things and people eventually move on, so optimism, faith and money are bound to come out of their tailspin soon.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) So, you’re finally acting on your wilder ambitions? This means lucrative times ahead. If you’re on a career path, push it for all it’s worth. Financial prospects look bright, and a penchant for speculation should show a great return. Ditto your love life. Couples should forgive past misgivings and not be afraid to express their emotions. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)