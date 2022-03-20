Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (March 20 - March 26)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 – April 20)

As one particular phase of your life comes to an end, you trade what’s worn out for something a little different. Be ready to detach from whatever no longer suits you. Romantically, you’re ready for some friendly banter. Financially, you’re not. While the wolf isn’t as yet at the door, the bills soon will be – so budget accordingly. Taurus (April 21 – May 20) A little flirtation is all well and good, but only to a point. Someone could take your harmless remarks more seriously, expecting you to follow through. On the flip side, is someone stringing you along? Either way, if you’re not ready to go there, simply enjoy the attention and chemical reaction. There’s no rush.

Gemini (May 21 – June 21) You’ve known for ages how talented you are. And with planetary forces on your side this week, you can finally convince others of the same thing. It’s not often that the cosmos offers such generosity – so make the best of this time while you can. But don’t be too flash with any extra cash – spend only what you can really afford. Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Previously closed doors may now be thrown open, encouraging you to experiment. But don’t rush into action. Devote more time and energy to long-term possibilities as well as thinking about the immediate implications. Some Cancerians will meet new people or have more contact with family. An impulsive love affair could also reawaken passions. Leo (July 23 – August 23) They say everything passes, but better times can’t happen soon enough. You could do with some light relief. In the meantime, if others are still out to undermine you, the planets provide cosmic carte blanche to regain control. This time you get the upper hand. Life becomes all about independence and reclaiming your own strength.

Virgo (August 24 – September 22) Mars rattles your already unsettled cage – triggering even more impulsive behaviour. Just take care, as rebellious acts are more likely to increase tension rather than reduce it. Of course, it can be fun to defy authority – but, this week, at what cost? Instead, try discharging all that nervous energy with full-on physical or creative activity. Libra (September 23 – October 23)

Many Librans have an important task ahead of them. Take your time and plan carefully – that way fewer mistakes will be made. It may all seem terribly tedious, but the end results will be well worth it. In romance, singles could consider a fun weekend trip away. Couples also find carnal satisfaction, and increased commitment. Scorpio (October 24 – November 22) An extremely busy week means you need to concentrate – a huge ask for any restless Scorpios. The culprit? Your imagination. There’s a whole world of possibilities out there, and staying tethered to responsibilities could feel like a prison sentence. Behave, and you may get the occasional day release.

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21) You need closure, which under normal circumstances may cause some stress, but now feels welcoming. Maybe it’s because you’re more forgiving. Maybe it’s because others are forgiving you, or are sincerely sorry. Whatever the case, happiness is on the increase which, in turn, can’t help but spill over into love and friendship. Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

Despite being a natural entrepreneur, it’s not every day that you get a real financial break. Sure, some offers can look like great opportunities. There may have even been times when you’ve taken the bait before you saw the hook attached to it. This week appears more genuine, and generous. Aquarius (January 21 – February 18) This week’s nebulous pairing of Neptune and Mercury may bring misunderstandings based on hypersensitivity or, perhaps, untruths. Expect mix-ups. Yet this can also be a time of empathetic conversations that can lift spirits and heal wounds. So much depends on your frame of mind, and willingness to trust your intuition.