Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (March 27- April 2)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week.

Best Day: Tuesday, 29th Start this week by doing what you love. Enjoy those long lunches, indulge in shopping sprees and, perhaps, some pampering days. With the Sun in your own sign again you’re back at your best. A bargain, new business or financial opportunity should soon present itself. But wait until next week before you sign any contracts or accept any deals. Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Best Day: Sunday, 27th It’s the ethereal rather than the material that captures your imagination this week. You can happily enjoy what you’ve accumulated, but you also let your mind break away from immediate financial concerns. A socially active Venus also brings new people into your life. Life turns more enjoyable all around. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Best Day: Wednesday, 30th People think differently from one another. Allow for it.Stop trying to force people to fit your life, or force yourself to fit theirs – it won’t work. The more you impose your will on others, the greater the resistance. The weeks ahead call for co-operation. Sure, there’ll be some stress, but you need not cope alone. Tactfully. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Best Day: Saturday, 2nd If you’ve felt overburdened with responsibilities, delightful Jupiter lifts your mood. Expect a busy social scene and an equally agile love life. With finances also improving, you finally get a chance to spend. No surprises, then, if loved ones benefit from your generosity. Travel if you can. Perhaps a cosy break for two? Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Best Day: Monday, 28th There’s trickery in the air. Not only has someone shifted the blame and dumped you in the muck, you’re expected to wade through it as well. But you don’t intend to give in to such bullying. Financially, all your hard work starts to fruition. Some extra cash could pour in as well. You may even consider investing in a place to call your own. Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Best Day: Sunday, 27th If you’re feeling restless or drumming your fingers for action, a happier Venus should supply it. In other words, you have planetary permission to prosper and enjoy. This extends to romance too. An irresistible magnetism keeps love on its toes, so don’t be surprised if someone’s eager to grab your exclusive attention. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Best Day: Friday, 1st If it becomes clear that others are making unfair demands on you, don’t try too hard to accommodate them. Accept the fact that you can’t please all the people all the time. It’s never been more important to simply be yourself, without capitulating to others’ constant needs. Declare this a “me-first” week. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Best Day: Wednesday, 30th Love sidles a little closer this week, and it’s unlikely to be a tame entanglement. What’s more, the attraction should be mutual, with no end to the emotions you can explore. The professional pace? Equally active, if a little unstable. Fortunately, few can handle creative challenges better than you. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Best Day: Friday, 1st While others are happy to socialise this week, you seem more content to raise the drawbridge on that castle you call home. This doesn’t mean being alone. It’s a fair bet you’ll enjoy spending time with favourite friends and family; and there’s likely to be a surprise or two. Later in the week, you may bump into an old partner or friend. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Best Day: Thursday, 31st You’ve been working hard for some time now, and this week is no different. An upbeat cosmos creates a buzz around work and money, while your creativity dazzles all. If there’s a project going, you’ll be the obvious candidate. Even challenges can become blessings in disguise. The snag? You might attract more attention that you bargained for. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Best Day: Saturday, 2nd Good times flow through a week when you’re free to chase your desires, probably to the point of overindulgence. You’re set on experimenting with new styles. Indeed, a classy new look is sure to surprise everyone. Romance may also be a drawcard. Some are smitten with colleagues, others feel drawn to new romance. You feel loving, and loved. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)