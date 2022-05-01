Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (May 1 - May 7)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

The Sun asks that you sort out your finances once and for all, so you now have to be totally focused on work and money in order to thrive. The upside: a possible promotion or cash bonus – but stash any extra cash, and you may just gain yourself a reprieve. Love brings surprises, with romance possibly being secretive. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) You’ve so many things going for you right now, Taurus. This week’s new moon in your own sign starts to correct any recent glitches in your life. Venus in your financial sector could also provide opportunities. Sorting the good from the bad hasn’t been an easy process lately but, thankfully – the clarity you’re seeking comes by week’s end.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) This week brings you directly in touch with your need for action. You're ready to get things moving, perhaps even break new ground. On a psychological level, too, you’re more in touch with your inner rage. It's how you channel this raw energy that makes all the difference. Release any pent-up emotions by taking positive, constructive action. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

This isn’t a time for quiet contemplation. Instead, push for the things you want. You’re riding in the slipstream of benevolent planetary forces and hopefully you’ll use this week for what it is – a ticket to success. Expect some extra cash too. In relationships, make all your daring moves by week’s end. After that, the magic could wane. Leo (July 23 - August 23) Keep your ideas quiet, Leo. This is no time to give competitors the edge, nor is it a time for a leap of faith. Despite your impatience to move on, the current cosmic line-up discourages hurry. Neither should you do or say anything that will be seen as a challenge. The same goes for your love life – unless you’re a fan of one-night stands.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) Any recent indecision is replaced by assertiveness this week, and fence-sitting is replaced by determination. Virgos position themselves centre stage – leaving the rest of the cast in the shadows. After that, it shouldn’t be too hard to achieve top billing. A money-spinning project could also catch your interest. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Bolt all doors that may invite invasion of privacy. Your financial and personal affairs, in particular, will stand more chance of success if they stay hidden. Guard your secrets and money well. Someone wants to take advantage. Stay focused, or you could find yourself misled or even worse – swindled. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) As ever you’re sharp as a tack, Scorpio – so here’s another week when little sneaks past you. But this kind of awareness can be a bane as well as a blessing. When constantly on full alert, you rarely get the chance to relax. So try to occasionally slow the pace and take some time out for some plain old fun. You might even enjoy it.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) This week finds you focusing on health. With the Sun travelling through your fitness sector, it’s time to stop burning the candle at both ends. Address any health issues that you have ignored for too long and concentrate on improving diet and exercise regimes. Treat your body like a temple, Sagittarius – not a trash can. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

After recent dramas, it would be wise to pack a suitcase and take a break from life's apparent urgencies. Postpone potentially stressful appointments. Everything and everyone can wait, as you let self pampering take priority. It’s also a week of less hurried romantic prospects. Enjoy the pleasures of a slower, more tender touch. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) Maybe you’re surrounded by bullies, Aquarius. Maybe you’re dealing with sheer stubbornness. Whatever the case, it seems that someone around you is behaving badly. Don’t let them get you down. In any case, you’re clever enough to find a way around their petulance. In doing so, you watch those tables turn.