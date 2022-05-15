Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (May 15 - May 21)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Story continues below Advertisment

There will probably be a few raised eyebrows this week as you take a less tactful position. How loved ones react to your mood swings could determine the future of a particular relationship. By insisting on freedom to make your own decisions, you may end up making all the choices yourself. Is that what you really want? Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Taureans are accomplished in many areas of their lives but now want to learn something new. If this is the case, do your homework to learn what you need to do next to propel you towards a new path. You can use your skills to help you or choose to do something off the grid. Either way, success beckons.

Story continues below Advertisment

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) Just when you started to feel happy with your lot, along comes a whisper of discontent. Venus is in a spiteful mood, so expect some conflict this week – it’s a time to kept your head down, and out of the firing line. Also, take note of any emotional deadwood. Decide what’s no longer working for you and then trash it. Guilt free. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Story continues below Advertisment

Recent times have been dramatic – you may have felt fragmented or out of control. Sometimes, though, it takes adversity to force a reshuffle. When you refuse to instigate change, the cosmos will do it for you. Mars encourages new studies. Venus revives friendships, while Mercury pushes for material and financial gain. Leo (July 23 - August 23) If you don’t know which way to turn, sit still and let events take their course. There’s little point in taking action when you’re unsure of the direction you should be heading. The best thing you can do is find some good company and a sympathetic ear. This week allows some down time, so catch up on some personal or professional stocktaking.

Story continues below Advertisment

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) It seems as if the entire population is away with the pixies, and you’re the only one making any sense. Trying to get a flicker of genuine reasoning could be difficult. Either wait until everyone’s back in focus, or pack a bag and disappear to more relaxing surroundings. It’s not a week to take life too seriously. Make time for play. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Be careful when dealing with your finances this week. Someone might be nursing a grudge and they’re looking for some kind of pay-back. Still, there’s no one quite like you to scoff in the face of adversity. Savvy Librans can often turn misfortunes into a successful game. Better still, you may now find someone new to play with. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) If searching for something nice to say, you’re probably lost for conversation. Blame it on a mischievous cosmos, tetchy hormones or any other meddling factors you can think of. Scorpios are on a short fuse and as philosophical as a drawn dagger. Give others fair warning.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) Here’s a week of opportunity. Determination continues to push you forward, so throw all your might into plans and projects. It’s also a time of Sagittarian single-mindedness. Should someone try to block or derail you, anger will follow and heated words exchanged. Whatever happens, it’s a week to keep busy. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

With romance all-but unavoidable, singles could find that special soul mate. Couples rediscover the initial fascination. If love has been marred by problems, put misgivings in the past tense. Bottom line: whether single or settled, you crave a sense of belonging. Stash away that workload, Capricorn. This week, love takes priority. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) After walking on financial quicksand for so long, this week brings you comfortably back on solid ground. You’re also better able to appreciate how previous setbacks served you. With hindsight, you can turn past mistakes into future triumphs. Even recent health issues should start to ease. Find what you love doing, and enjoy it.