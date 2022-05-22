Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (May 22 - May 28)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Best Day: Sunday 22nd Your mojo is back, Aries. This go-getter week helps you vault over obstacles. Finally aware of the magic you can make, you should make the best use of all of your innate talents. Don’t be afraid to press ahead, even if this means stepping outside the box. Consider this your official cosmic pick-me-up. Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Best Day: Saturday 28th Decisions should go on hold, even though the pressure might be to make them. Once again, money becomes an issue, but whether you have the time to deal with such problems is another matter. In the meantime, there’s a question over who’s responsible for what. Thankfully, everything passes. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Best Day: Friday 27th A lagging cosmos has doused your enthusiasm for some time now, and you’ve felt held back. Consider it perfect timing when this week offers to unleash restrained ambitions and talents. Financially, your bank balance should start to be replenished. Watch, too, for an opportunity to make the most of work contacts. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Best Day: Thursday 26th You may be overly sensitive to criticism this week, but your anxiety could have more to do with unresolved low self-esteem than with what’s been said. Release your burdens, Cancer. You have carried the weight of old wounds long enough. Your smartest strategy would be to reduce stress with nurturing self-care. A day at the spa, perhaps? Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Best Day: Wednesday 25th When those around you find their affairs ridden with complications, lucky lions will be purring with contentment. But beware: Mars is running riot in your sector of self-confidence and eager to brag about your triumphs, so it’s best to keep your most delicious secrets to yourself. Truth is, others are just a tad jealous. Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Best Day: Tuesday 24th You now get to go where the mood takes you. If business-related travel is on the agenda, that’s perfect as you can tackle negotiations forcefully, yet tactfully. Should this trigger a rewarding offer, expect a positive change in your lifestyle. Perhaps in love, too. expect a surprise when you attract someone different from your usual peer group. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Best Day: Monday 23rd Everyone seems to have lost their sense of humour right now, even you. Early to mid-week, in particular, your psyche enters one of its rare meltdown phases. It’s the great outdoors that calls, especially if you need to thrash things out in solitude. The world won’t fall apart if you take some time out but you might if you don’t. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Best Day: Wednesday 25th Take a fixed stance on something, and the opposite will surely prove you wrong. This week, much of what you’ve held up as true seems in the process of being destroyed. But before you go drowning in a well of self-pity, throw in a couple of coins and wish for a life jacket. If nothing else, you’ll find some pocket change, and that should raise hopes. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Best Day: Thursday 26th You’re the envy of many this week, as things seem to fall into place for many Sagittarians. Mostly because you're sensible enough to avoid the war zone that seems to be besieging most of the zodiac. Keep clear of the front line, but be prepared to take in casualties. They’ll return the favour when you need it most. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Best Day: Friday 27th Prevention’s better than cure, Capricorn. If an old ailment looks as if it might recur, get it checked and sent packing. Even in perfect health, you may choose to withdraw to reassess your direction and values. If friends ask for your intervention in their conflicts, don’t buy into any trouble. At most, offer sympathy, but maintain grace under pressure. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Best Day: Saturday 28th It’s in your nature to save for a rainy day. Good news indeed, at a time when the focus falls on money. Romance features just as strongly, so why not mix business with pleasure? This week suggests love that’s attentive. Singles flirt; couples renew their passions. Friendships also grow, with established bonds becoming stronger Pisces (February 19 - March 20)