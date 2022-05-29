Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (May 29 –June 4)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Best Day: Monday 30th This week it’s a case of lucky with money but perhaps, unlucky in love. Career ambitions should proceed as planned, but personal happiness may be clouded by trouble with someone you love. Perhaps you’ve been allocating too much time to work, and not enough time for play. Don’t take loved ones for granted. Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Best Day: Saturday 4th Don't quit or give up, Taurus. As hard as the battle may seem, if you persevere – you can and will succeed. It’s important to accept that sometimes we need to change course or direction in order to achieve goals and ambitions. If something isn't happening, however hard you seem to try, perhaps you simply need to change tactics to get results. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Best Day: Sunday 29th Geminis are the most vibrant and energetic of the zodiac signs. Ruled by Mercury, you radiate an inquisitive, outgoing nature and rarely do anything by halves. You’re an initiator – someone who loves to do, to bring about change. But this week too much relentless activity could be your downfall – so slip into the shadows for a while. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Best Day: Friday 3rd Chances are you’ve felt restrained by regulations lately, but you’re now given a chance to break free. Where others might hesitate before the fear of an uncertain future, you lead by example and show no doubt that you’re ready to move on. This could mean letting some old grievances drop, so be ready to forgive and forget. Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Best Day: Tuesday 31st You’re in debt, Leo. So unless you win the lottery, start thinking about ways to lavish love on your family and friends without spending a small fortune. Sometimes a heartfelt home-cooked meal will suffice. It’s the love behind the gift, not what you give. Relationships with siblings and close family could also improve. Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Best Day: Monday 30th You have the enviable ability to catch hold of yourself in times of chaos and do a quick reality check. Just as well, as life’s been a busy blur of activity recently – and you’ve probably made more changes than usual. Unnerving, but certainly exhilarating. Just don’t be guilted or seduced into following another’s dreams. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Best Day: Sunday 29th There’s every chance of this week suffering a truth famine – so a wise Libran might want to check whether they’re being fed fact or fiction. Of course, there’s always the chance you didn’t hear the full story in the first place. Check your sources; and then check them again. Someone’s out to deceive you. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Best Day: Saturday 4th Stop worrying whether or not you can keep up with others. Too much dashing here and there could lead to mistakes, and stop trying to be all things to all people. Also watch for the envy of others. Competitors might feel the need to bring you down. Don’t let them. Just remember, don’t panic about what you can’t get done. Only do what you can. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Best Day: Friday 3rd Loved ones or family seem to have unruly spending habits at the moment. Patiently explain to them the income-versus-expenditure formula. Unless you want to be paying off someone else’s bills for the next few months, confiscate all lines of credit. There may be tantrums, but they will be grateful soon enough. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Best Day: Tuesday 31st The Sun is in your sixth house of work and success, which could bring a page-turning moment to your professional life. So get down to business, Capricorn. Where do you want to be in two or five years’ time? Plant the seeds for future growth, perhaps even enlisting a mentor or life coach to help you in the process. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Best Day: Thursday 2nd Sometimes you have to wonder if someone up there’s just hitting the repeat button over and over again. Apologies Aquarius, but it seems that your career is temporarily on hold. That’s not to say you should give up on your dreams. Just look to achieve them another time. That’s all the universe asks of you right now. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)