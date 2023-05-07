Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (May 7 - May 13)

Your year ahead The next few months will test your financial prowess, after which the cosmos becomes much more charitable. Whether you’re setting up a new partnership or dissolving one, don’t be discouraged by minor setbacks. You’re strong enough to dust yourself down and go on the offensive any time you want. Taureans are now at the start of a productive year, where challenges will bring out your best. And don’t be shy in mixing business with pleasure. Passion exists in more regions than we care to acknowledge - so why deny yourself by imposing “no-go” zones. Love knows no bounds.

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Stop worrying whether or not you can keep up with others. Too much dashing here and there could lead to mistakes, and stop trying to be all things to all people. Also, watch for the envy of others. Competitors might feel the need to bring you down. Don’t let them. Just remember, don’t panic about what you can’t get done. Only do what you can. Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

The cosmos keeps its steady hand on your shoulder to ensure a slow down in spending. The same caution applies to your possessions - put everything under lock and key if you have to. Hold onto what you have, put nothing at risk, and derailed finances should start to get back on track. Focus on earning money, Taurus - not squandering it. Gemini (May 21 - June 21) This week, life’s responsibilities land squarely on your shoulders. Previous effort and hard work start to pay off. You’re now seen as an authority figure, and the cosmos expects you to take on this new role. If it all seems like too much pressure too soon - don’t fret. It’s what you have wanted, if not yet expected.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22) Sometimes a little good news is all that’s needed to lift our spirits and leave us feeling more positive. And when we feel so good, we should pay it forward. Perhaps, too, this week, you are the messenger. Delivering happy news to others can bring immense pleasure to all concerned. So go ahead - grant someone’s wish if you can. Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Get out there and get going, Leo! This week, do whatever it is that makes you come alive. Take action on your best projects, and trash whatever’s outmoded. If you still feel some self-doubt, don’t. Trust that everything is unfolding in your best interests. So go ahead - follow your beautiful sun-lit heart, and let your light shine. Virgo (August 24 - September 22) Recently, too many demands have drained the Virgo spirit. No wonder you've scuttled back into deeper waters. Take heart, my friend. What lies ahead? A growing self-confidence and an equally expanding income. For some, this may relate to professional matters. Others look to resolve a mystery. An “a-ha” moment sheds light.

Libra (September 23 - October 23) You’re about to set a new course, but this change in direction may bring some tough decisions. If at odds with a spouse or business associate, the main culprit is likely to be money. While one wants to save, the other is more interested in spending. A sensible compromise would be to spend only what you have - put all credit on hold. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Scorpios delight in being unique. Therein lies the rub - for if you value your distinctive character, you should respect everyone else’s. The question of freedom may crop up. But mistake commitment for chains, and you could find yourself permanently footloose and fancy-free. If that’s what you want, fine. Otherwise, try a more conciliatory approach. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) Seems that you’re sensitive to the slightest hint of criticism this week, Sagittarius. Please don’t overreact to casual comments. No one is out to deliberately hurt you. And if you are feeling more vulnerable - let others know. At work, too, impatience could lead you astray. Don’t scatter energies, or you could end up exhausted.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) Work keeps you busy though there may be temptations on offer. You could be presented with a get-rich-quick scheme that seems too good to be true. You’re right - it is. If stepping into a new relationship, set up a no-touch zone until you’re sure your prospective lover isn’t already committed. Life’s messy enough as it is. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)