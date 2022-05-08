Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (May 8 - May 14)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Best Day: Monday 9 Guess what? Mercury has turned retrograde again, which means that until June 5, it’s not the best time to start new ventures, make financial investments or even change jobs. Rather, you should be looking to finish projects and gain a better perspective on life. Use this week to increase self-awareness and inner growth. Taurus (April 21 – May 20)

Best Day: Tuesday 10 Mercury backsteps into your sector of finances and other people’s money, so delay crucial work decisions or money matters. Should mishaps and misunderstandings start to create financial meltdowns, take some precautionary measures. Switch up your online passwords and back up important data. Don’t sign any important documents. Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

Best Day: Friday 13 Your ruler, Mercury, is out of phase until June 5 and that spells short-term trouble. Life may become a tad more complex now, so try to simplify your daily plans and projects by avoiding anything that could cause headaches, stress or physical exhaustion. Tackle one thing at a time and don’t make major decisions or purchases. Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Best Day: Friday 13 All areas of communication will be affected between now and June 5, including matters related to teaching, healing, or personal and workplace relationships. Beware of travel mix-ups, mail and delivery mishaps or missed appointments of all kinds. Back up your computers and be careful of documents going astray. Leo (July 23 – August 23)

Best Day: Sunday 8 Every week has its complications, but until June 5, Mercury’s backflip could create even greater delays. Not to worry. If given the chance, feisty Leos like nothing better than to tear up boring schedules. Whether this leads to disappointment depends on your expectations. Someone you considered a potential lover may become a friend instead. Virgo (August 24 – September 22)

Best Day: Monday 9 During a Mercury retrograde period, some Virgos can become critical, cranky or somewhat suspicious. Instead, use this time to simply chill, and perhaps revive your sense of humour. The pragmatic, material world will take precedence, so hold on to your valuables and assets, and make sure you have something saved for a rainy day. Libra (September 23 – October 23)

Best Day: Saturday 14 This week’s Mercury retrograde signals a time of endings. Perhaps, the things that we hang on to the tightest could suddenly be taken away. Rather than resist change, Libra – rethink your priorities. Chances are, you have a dormant collection of artefacts and half-baked projects that are ready for the bonfire. Scorpio (October 24 – November 22)

Best Day: Sunday 8 A back-pedalling Mercury suddenly pressures you to eliminate and release anything old, outworn or obsolete. A partnership could be in a “do or die” phase, with an armoury of lethal emotions firing back and forth. Some Scorpios may now seek a deeper meaning to their being. But keep a few kilos of salt handy for the words of false prophets. Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

Best Day: Tuesday 10 With plenty of your zodiac neighbours heading for the hammock, here’s your chance to outrun them. Many Sagittarian transits overrule a lazy Mercury, all vying to give you that extra spark. Indeed, things are going so well that unexpected detours hold the promise of new love or friendship. A soulmate may be closer than you think. Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

Best Day: Thursday 12 This week, double-check dates, times and emails. Why? Because an erratic Mercury causes havoc until early next month. Use this time to go through old files, tidy up correspondence, complete projects and tend to unfinished business. Computers, phones, cars or other electronic objects may experience slowdowns or unexpected failures. Aquarius (January 21 – February 18)

Best Day: Saturday 14 In recent times, you stayed calm and did your best. No one could possibly have asked for more. This week, you start to make up for lost ground. One hint: work on your presentation. It’s all in the way you tell it and sell it. Even if the occasional hurdle does crop up, know that you’re a stayer who’s in for the win. Pisces (February 19 – March 20)