Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Nov 13 - Nov 19)

Your Year Ahead This year, the cosmos supercharges Scorpio energies, reawakening dormant thoughts, ideas and intuition. It seems as if you’re given a second chance, a new lease of life. In a sense, you are, because through adversity, you’ve grow mentally, emotionally and spiritually.

Story continues below Advertisement

Problems that seemed insurmountable finally find resolution. Take advantage of your new adventurous spirit. If you’ve been tethered, it’s time to break free of restricting shackles. Soon after, you become better able to judge your innate strengths and vulnerabilities. Basically, you’re ready to get on with the rest of your life. Aries (March 21 - April 20) This week asks you to release resentments. Chances are, recent experiences have stepped up the need for frankness. If you’re not fully committed, or perhaps feeling confined, emotional battles could follow. Thankfully, a truce could be called by week’s end, when warring factions extend the peace pipe.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Think back on your life and remember a time when the stresses of life didn’t weigh you down. Recall the joy of being alive. Somewhere, at some time, you’ve felt this. If you haven’t been feeling that way lately, know that you can again. Think about how you could make changes that allow you to take much-needed time out. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Story continues below Advertisement

This week, home is where the heart is. It’s is a time to nurture those you love, and draw new love to you. You could also feel a greater need to have a place of your own. Money may be spent on entertaining at home; with some upgrading or DIY thrown in for good measure. Just avoid the usual tendency to overspend. Cancer (June 22 - July 22) Cancerians work hard to keep loved ones close, so it throws you when a good friend becomes unreliable. Is there someone new vying for their attention? Give your friend the benefit of the doubt. You can enjoy their company, even if you don’t feel as attached. At work, too, play your cards close to your chest.

Story continues below Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 23) Fate, in its wisdom, is pointing you in a new direction, one that may feel less secure that you’d like but which is nevertheless precisely what you need. Don’t fight the inevitable, Leo. Go with the flow, and you’ll soon arrive at a destination that looks strangely familiar. You’re in for a delightful surprise. Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

In this week’s treasure hunt, Saturn will guide you past the diversions Mars has in store. But don’t lose your Virgo pragmatism. At work, too, negotiations are as demanding as ever, so be cautious. You should also stay alert to the risks of rekindled passion. Nostalgia may cloud your judgement, and leave you a tad too misty-eyed. Libra (September 23 - October 23) Sometimes we have to live through unpleasant situations but, if we wait long enough, a reason for that experience usually reveals itself. This is especially important to remember this week, particularly if you’re feeling unsure of what to do. Life is full of buried treasures, Libra. Chances are, you’re sitting on some hidden gems this week.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) This week sends a tremble through your sector of secrets, hinting at hidden romance. Should the affair go public, it’s good news for some but disastrous for others. Singles have a better time of it. But whether single or settled, this week finds you in the mood to spend. At work, you attract influential company. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

The cosmos is generous to most Sagittarians this week. Uranus offers professional support; Jupiter brings spontaneity to friendships and Mars hints at fiery romance. The really good news? At work, use your talents to establish a solid groundwork. You’re due for success,but remember, preparation is the key. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) Change is coming, so gather your strength and prepare. This week, the cosmos ensures a busy schedule. In matters of the heart, singles can expect to turn a few heads, while couples strengthen rapport. Professionally, you may have to abandon age-worn practices. A tough ask but soon you’ll emerge equipped to deal with cutting-edge challenges.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) Having endured so much recently, most Aquarians are ready to slow down. Unfortunately, the planets deny you this luxury, so remain focused. Thankfully, you can bring the more quicksilver elements of your character into play. But it’s not all hard work. By late week, your libido is allowed more latitude for play. Licentiously, so. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)