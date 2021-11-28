Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Nov 28 - Dec 4)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Someone isn’t being entirely straight with you. What’s questionable is whether they’re being deliberately misleading, or they’re sending mixed messages. Hold off signing anything until you have all the facts. Stay cautious, Aries. Keep this week as risk-free as possible, especially regarding finances. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Co-operation comes easily this week. You know which buttons to push to get others moving in the right direction without upsetting their sense of independence. Support comes to you from an unexpected source without you having to ask for it. Even an old rival may come over to your side. It seems you have much in common, after all.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) For a while, many Geminis have suffered uncertainty. But the universe never asks us to cope with situations we’re not ready for. When this week brings you to a crisis point, you’ll be surprised at how well you handle the situation – with confidence, and very little anxiety. Be proud. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

This week, you have the planets on your side. While the rest of us are trying to cope with our tedious lot, you’re spared similar frustrations. Money looks plentiful, which makes a welcome change from recent cash embarrassment. Spend while the going’s good. Right now too, there’s much to be said for team effort. Leo (July 23 - August 23) You often keep others guessing, assuming that if someone cares enough, they’ll either know your mind or ask the right questions. This week is different – you openly volunteer information, minus the sugarcoating and clever wordplay. That’s refreshing, and much appreciated by many.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) This week, Mars provides a financial and creative boost. Your imagination’s firing, and so is your energy. Make sure the left hand knows what the right is doing, whether it be yours or someone else’s. Though other cosmic forces might try to slow professional progress, Virgo determination wins through. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Many Librans have been rushed lately. Perhaps you should stop for a minute, and tend to more mundane tasks, groceries, for instance. You need to eat, my friend. On the upside: you start to notice much self improvement. It’s all to do with a clever mind and strong personal magnetism. You’re also entitled to your fair share of fun. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) Some Scorpios take an unscheduled trip down memory lane, perhaps confronting issues that you feel need addressing. Think before you act. Truth be known, it’s a better week to throw life into cruise control. If you feel like forcing the odd issue, just make sure it’s done in a pleasant way. Treat yourself and loved ones to something special.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) Sagittarians love their freedom. When the going gets really tough, there’s a tendency to abandon relationships, thinking you don’t need that person any more. But, this week, the planets stir up confusion, so think carefully before doing anything drastic. If you don’t, the heart you break now could turn out to be your own. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

This week calls for compromise. Major pitfalls to watch out for are restlessness or family conflict. Also take care with finances. Leave nothing to chance and if necessary, seek trusted advice. If all this sounds stressful, it doesn’t have to be. You can’t control others peoples’s grumpier moments, but you can control your own. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) Aquarian compassion is called upon this week. You may encounter some resistance, because others are feeling embarrassed by their situation. Thankfully, you help lift their hopes as you remind them that life can be enjoyed, despite their circumstances. No surprise, too, if loved ones benefit from your financial generosity.