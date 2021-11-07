Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Nov 7 - Nov 13)

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Best Day: Sunday 7th

This week brings a growing awareness of your special talents. In doing so, unhappy conditions are no longer tolerated. Just don't assume total authority on every topic at hand. It's a sure bet that someone with more knowledge will eventually call you to question. In the meantime, bank balances need to stay healthy. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Best Day: Thursday 11th

You’re ready for enchantment and a whole lot more excitement. Fortunately, the cosmos agrees. With many of your zodiac neighbours still struggling, there are very few people around to disrupt your plans. Take this time to strengthen work strategies. New friendships also appear promising, as do financial prospects. Gemini (May 21 - June 21) Best Day: Sunday 7th

Problems have a knack of building in intensity right up to the point of no-return. You’re not your usual easy-going self this week Gemini, edging more towards feeling frustrated or annoyed. Mostly you’ll stay patient, but we all get a little battle-worn sometimes. Do yourself a favour - withdraw from conflict, if you can. Regroup and recoup. Cancer (June 22 - July 22) Best Day: Wednesday 10th

Feeling tired? Little wonder, Cancer. It’s been a challenging time with much stress and little rest. But you can’t keep burning the candle at both ends, and then be surprised when the flame burns out. Take this week to nurture yourself. Find somewhere quiet, and pamper.You can only help others if you first help yourself. Leo (July 23 - August 23) Best Day: Monday 8th

The cosmos advises against compromise this week, for good reason. Being pushed into not-so-satisfactory situations or having to take the blame because of someone else’s mistakes is not acceptable. The cosmos helps those who help themselves, so stand your ground and make your thoughts heard. Virgo (August 24 - September 22) Best Day: Tuesday 9th

You may feel like you’re being pulled into many different directions. Perhaps a friend or loved one has a tad too much to say or they’ll try to deceive you. Don’t be fooled by false promises. Think about what it is you want for a change, take charge and ditch those who don’t support you. Take control of your life. Libra (September 23 - October 23) Best Day: Friday 12th

With stress and uncertainty heaving you here, there and everywhere - you’ve a right to feel confused. One minute you’re up, the next...down. If doubt invades your confidence, remember your very unique talents and strengths. Unleash all that amazing creativity. You may even stumble across a new hobby or career path. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) Best Day: Monday 8th

This week enables enterprising Scorpios to make the best of negotiating skills. There’s a strong emphasis on money and property. The days ahead also bring a crucial emotional crunch. For a while now, you’ve been battling with difficult restrictions; and you’ve worn them well. By late week, there may even be a happy surprise. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) Best Day: Monday 8th

It seems that what you most want at this time, you can’t have - that proverbial “forbidden fruit”. Or, you still might go for it - despite knowing that you’re making a bad choice and for all the wrong reasons. It seems you want instant gratification, Sagittarius - despite all the warning signs. Expect consequences. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) Best Day: Saturday 13th

Decide every day to accept, or at least acknowledge, what life throws at you. Stay strong. Despite any punishing demands - you’re much braver than you realise. Even the most difficult of dramas can be enlightening once through it. So calm your fears, Capricorn - and then walk through any challenge. Not around it, but through it. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) Best Day: Friday 12th

Aquarians are well known for voicing their views. Some admire this confidence, others find it annoying. Any opposition, however, just fuels your strong-mindedness - especially if you’re convinced that you’re right. Truth is: middle ground can be found. Stay flexible and accommodate others’ needs as well as your own. Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Best Day: Saturday 13th