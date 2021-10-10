Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Oct 10 - Oct 16)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Slow down, Aries. Take a break and give yourself a chance to rest. If reconciliation is necessary, make an effort to forgive and forget. In return, something that has seemed daunting may suddenly turn into a simple exercise, thanks to the generosity of a colleague or friend. Love could also be yours for the taking – but play nice. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) It doesn’t matter whether you focus attention on moving house, career or love, this week instigates changes – mostly positive. Some say you’re impatient. Possibly, but only regarding the trivialities of life. The strong resolve you’ve had to call on in recent months will make you much more confident. You won’t be disappointed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) The truest test of character often arises in emergencies. But is there really a crisis happening now or is someone being overly dramatic? Step back from the hysteria surrounding you and calmly reassess the situation. Even if the week presents challenges, it’s a fairly safe bet that the future’s not doomed. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Help can often come from mysterious quarters and we don’t always know who’s pulling the strings on our behalf, or why. If this is happening, don’t question it. Finances improve as the week progresses. When the cosmos signals it’s time for a spend-up, don’t argue. Half of life’s negatives are due to our failure to act on the positives. Leo (July 23 - August 23) During this confusing week, it’s difficult to know what’s really going on. Despite best intentions, what others are saying may be misleading. In the same way, it could be you who’s being misunderstood. Use this chance to find solutions to problems, but take care you don’t overreact to constructive criticism. Perhaps someone’s just trying to be helpful?

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) Steady as she goes, Virgo. You’re sailing into a week that requires tact and patience. For one thing, pushy behaviour won’t open doors as effectively as a courteous request. At worst, beg to differ and walk away with your integrity intact. Your absence will ensure that you won’t be taken for granted again. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Unexpected visitors or friends could become the bane of your life. Although you might feel you can cope with whoever turns up, a certain blast from the past may have the power to blindside. Not a problem. Simply charm, and then disarm. The more accommodating you are, the sooner you realise who deserves to be shown the door. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) With Mars dozing in your sleepy 12th house, your energy could be flagging. Be gentle with yourself this week, so no bingeing at work or play. You’ll be most productive when you listen to the gentler cues of your body – soak in a hot bath or take an afternoon off if the situation calls for it. Hit the snooze button, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) Here’s a week when one detour leads to another. If coupled, you might want more independence, but give your partner the same freedom. Singles can expect the start of love that’s short and sweet and for now. That’s the way you like it. Should the planets argue for a career change, don’t ignore them. Be grateful for any timely guidance. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Most Capricorns are overachievers. You’re overworked and overstressed. Trying to balance work with play sometimes seems impossible. But try you must. You’re no good to anyone in a permanent state of exhaustion. This week, you need to slow it right down. Then dissuade others from nudging you forward. Choose your own gear and stay in it. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) Aquarians live the paradox of being people-orientated but are easily stifled when confined. If someone tries to bolt a ball and chain around your thoughts or actions, you may be tempted to make a run for it. Truth is, some consider your plans to be unrealistic – but don’t forget these are your dreams. Go make them happen.