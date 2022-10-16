Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Oct 16 - Oct 22)

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Ariens have little cause for complaint, having learnt a considerable amount from recent chaos. You become increasingly ambitious and this kind of confidence can’t help but bring success. That said, if you take the time for some mischievous play, you just might have some fun too, and perhaps break a few rules along the way.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20) It’s okay, Taurus. We know all about those deeper passions that hide beneath your sometimes overly pragmatic veneer. Last week offered the chance to free some of that hidden intensity but many of you kept a handle on things. This week pushes even harder for inner desires to be set free. Such daring has been a long time coming. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

There’s much to be said for routine but, more recently, the same thing, day in and day out, has merged into a blur of blandness. This week’s hint of romance or a spark of inspiration or creativity arrive just in time. Throw yourself wholeheartedly into any new options on offer – it could be an introduction to a better lifestyle. Cancer (June 22 - July 22) Cancers are known for their wistful ways. It’s fine to have the occasional daydream but don’t let fantasy replace reality. A hard ask, I know. But in order not to be exploited, you really must be able to deal with the cold, hard facts of life – and there might be a few to contend with this week. Know who your true allies are.

Leo (July 23 - August 23) Seems you’re sensitive to the slightest hint of criticism this week, Leo. Please don’t overreact to casual comments. No one is out to deliberately hurt you. And if you are feeling more vulnerable, let others know. At work, too, impatience could lead you astray. Don’t scatter energies, or you could end up exhausted. Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Virgos are known for their stubborn streak. And as compromise isn’t your priority this week, expect some heated discussions. You’ve had a taste of freedom and want more. Though the planets counsel a degree of care, you want to throw caution to the wind. Just as well your cash supply looks plentiful, even if it is borrowed. Libra (September 23 - October 23) This week calls for compromise. Major pitfalls to watch out for are restlessness or family conflict. Also take care with finances. Leave nothing to chance and if necessary, seek trusted advice. If all this sounds stressful, it doesn’t have to be. You can’t control others peoples’s grumpier moments but you can control your own.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) Clutter can drain Scorpion energy. When you walk into a room or building, you have an instant reaction to it. The space can agitate or calm you. Stroll through your home or office, and notice how you feel. Mess can be a huge obstacle to the natural flow of energy and energy is something you’ve lacked lately. This week, clear the trash. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Over time, you’ve learnt that tolerance works well for you. But there are some situations that can test your patience. What you should look out for this week are ego clashes. Clever Sagittarians will recognise there are no real winners in warfare. If love is on your mind, you should find the latter part of the week more amenable. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) Everyone has moments of doubt. The thoughts of “would have”, “could have” or “should have” can sometimes overpower your motivation and energy. You can’t change the past, Capricorn, but you can let go of old negativity. Remember the lessons learnt, but leave the dramatics behind. Be present. Remain present.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) It’s hard to know whether your irrepressible nature is endearing or irresponsible, but it seems you're determined to take a proverbial leap of faith. Having staked a claim on better opportunities, you’re ready to prove your talents. This week, you have the ability to attract and win over any person or situation to your advantage. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)