Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Oct 17 - Oct 23)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Few people will totally agree with your plans this week and may not like what you have to offer. Don’t try to force your views. The best thing is to avoid discussions where you feel questions or accusations are pointed at you. Instead, follow your own dreams and allow others to have theirs. Not everyone beats to the same drum. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) This week life’s responsibilities land squarely on your shoulders. Previous effort and hard work start to pay off. You’re now seen as an authority figure, and the cosmos expects you to take on this new role. It may seem like too much pressure too soon - but don’t fret. It’s what you have wanted, if not yet expected.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) If you've spent the last three weeks feeling mentally scrambled, stressed or just ridiculously indecisive, relief is near. After Mercury steps forward on the 20th, you’ll soon notice the difference. From here on this quicksilver planet becomes more dynamic every day, as will you. Take action based on new insights learned over recent weeks. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Our lives are full of opportunities to start over, and every so often there’s a potent cosmic push that gives us a dynamic boost and creates new beginnings. So now that Mercury steps forward again, it’s the right time for forward planning. This week, investigate ways to make your life grow. The end result will be so very satisfying. Leo (July 23 - August 23) It’s one of those weeks, Leo. You’re stressed, and really can’t cope with much more. But one of the remarkable things about you is your amazing tenacity. Sure, there may be a roadblock or two, but your innate GPS should instinctively steer you towards unmapped detours. Laughter, too, will help settle any excessive stress.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) It’s okay, Virgo. We know all about those darker passions that lurk beneath your sometimes overly pragmatic veneer. Last week offered the chance to free up some of that hidden intensity, but many of you kept a handle on things. This week pushes even harder for inner desires to be set free. Such daring has been a long time coming. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Clutter can drain Libran energy. When you walk into a room or building, you have an instant reaction to it. The space can agitate or calm you. So stroll through your home or office, and notice how you feel. Mess can be a huge obstacle to the natural flow of energy and energy is something you’ve lately lacked. This week, clear the trash. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) A forward-moving Mercury sees work goals move in the right direction. All lines of communication suddenly re-open, and you can look forward to busy discussions. One warning: prolonged pressure can place high demands on even the healthiest body, so don’t overdo punishing regimes. Another likely distraction: inconsiderate colleagues.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) Sagittarians are known for their wistful ways. It’s fine to have the occasional daydream - but don’t let fantasy replace reality. A hard ask, I know. But in order not to be exploited, you really must be able to deal with the cold, hard facts of life - and there may be a few to contend with this week. Know who your true allies are. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

The planets push for more honesty at home. If relationships feel strained, talk problems through. For others, the week attempts to sort out family feuds. Perhaps, too, painful childhood memories demand resolution. Uranus also continues to deliver a busy work schedule. There may be little rest this week, but much should be achieved. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) Over time, you’ve learned that tolerance works well for you. But there are some situations that can still test your patience. What you should look out for this week are ego clashes. Clever Aquarians will recognise there are no real winners in warfare. If love is on your mind, you should find the latter part of the week more amenable.