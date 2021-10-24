Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Oct 24 - Oct 30)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Normally, you have no problem letting others know when they have overstepped the mark but right now, someone’s marching into your territory, and somehow, you’ve let this happen. Don’t panic, and don’t lose your temper. Calmly address the matter and reclaim your dominion. Wannabe opponents will soon back off. Taurus (April 21 – May 20) Your best efforts may not be appreciated this week, mostly because others are so wrapped up in themselves that they can’t see a good thing – even when it’s waved in their faces. Never mind, just worry about yourself for now. Deal with your limitations and expand on strengths. This week is about putting in extra effort to reap future rewards.

Gemini (May 21 – June 21) It’s strange how things can improve once you decide to surrender your worries to the universe. This next week should bring progress on a matter that’s been causing you worry or discomfort. Ironically, this comes at a time when the issue in question hardly seems to matter any more. Or so you thought. Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Life’s harsher lessons can now turn to your advantage. Although you still feel the pressure of responsibility, don’t lose your sense of fun. Work and play can overlap. The cosmos also heightens financial instinct, inspiring you to find imaginative ways to improve income. And there’s truth in that old cliché: “It’s not what you know, but who you know.” Leo (July 23 – August 23) If there’s to be any conflict, look to relationships. Mostly because the planets are meddling where they shouldn’t. Even so, take this chance to express unresolved anger – but in a constructive way. As peace returns towards late week, you again head in a positive direction. But if still feeling unsure, sympathetic friends lend a comforting shoulder.

Virgo (August 24 – September 22) Mars rules your financial sector this week, pretty well assuring more money. Even long-shot offers hold better promise than they normally might. Spending may also become obsessive – it’s a must-have week. Either your image or home are in for an overhaul. Don’t worry. We all occasionally suffer a bout of financial insanity, so enjoy. Libra (September 23 – October 23)

Someone simply doesn’t understand your thoughts or actions this week and they may even go out of their way to hold you back. Best advice: never allow others to smother your dreams. You knew what you wanted long before they arrived on the scene. If this individual truly loves and respects you, they will support you through thick and thin. Scorpio (October 24 – November 22) Looks like a financial leap is on the horizon. Best avenues of investment are land or property; jobs that enable you to cut down your commuting hours – or perhaps working from home. Friends or family could also take more of an interest in your well-being. Some may give support without you even being aware of it. Go where life takes you.

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21) Sagittarians have little cause for complaint – having learnt a considerable amount from recent chaos. You become increasingly ambitious and this kind of confidence can’t help but bring success. That said, if you take the time for some mischievous play, you just may have some fun too, and break a few rules along the way. Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

Get out there and get doing, Capricorn! This week, do whatever it is that makes you come alive. Take action on your best projects, and trash whatever’s outmoded. If you still feel some self doubt, don’t. Trust that everything is unfolding in your best interests. So go ahead – follow your heart, and let your light shine. Aquarius (January 21 – February 18) Work keeps you busy though there may be temptations on offer. You could be presented with a get-rich-quick scheme that seems too good to be true. You’re right – it is. If stepping into a new relationship, set up a no-touch zone until you’re sure your prospective lover isn’t already committed. Life’s messy enough as it is.