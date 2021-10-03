Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Oct 3 - Oct 9)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Your year ahead

Mercury is, once again, at a standstill. This usually fluid planet rules siblings, communication, cars, technology and travel. Take care, confusion will surround these areas until the 19th. Soon after, Librans, once again, push towards material achievement. But there could be pressure to fall in line with another’s needs.

Result: tetchiness. Don’t fret. The cosmos promises red-hot passion through the summer months. This year, too, offers the unexpected. Travel is likely, although most trips look like short dashes. But there’s much to be said for exploring unmapped territory – making new contacts, for a start.

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Best Day: Sunday 3rd This week may not go as you would like, which could leave you feeling a tad uneasy. But don’t get into a tizz trying to figure out whether you’re doing the right thing. Remember that energy follows thought: what you think or feel is what you get. The more positive your thoughts and actions, the better the outcome.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Best Day: Friday 8th Silence might be golden but it can also lead to inner conflict. You've been asked to maintain secrecy, and, until now, have kept good faith. After all, it's in your nature to be unquestioningly loyal. That is, until you run against a particularly petulant Mercury who's keen to get you talking when you should be staying quiet.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) Best Day: Thursday 7th With your ruling planet Mercury at a standstill, projects may be hampered. Someone’s timing is off; or you feel that others are stifling your freedom or deliberately delaying your progress. Nonetheless, you can maintain focus. For now, short-term projects are more likely to attract. If anything drags on too long, expect frustration.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22) Best Day: Wednesday 6th You have plenty to think about this week, so do exactly that. Just don’t act on any of your ideas. With Mercury sidling backwards, it’s not the right time to make final decisions. Also, after last week’s major planetary transits, the cosmic dust again needs to settle before you move on major issues. In matters of love, too, tread warily.

Leo (July 23 - August 23) Best Day: Tuesday 5th Don’t let life get to you, Leo. Sometimes things just go awry. Hot topics include intimacy and trust. Mercury also introduces unwelcome rivals. Add a suspicious Saturn, and the result brings a feisty quality to relationships. Perhaps a partnership has become one-sided with one doing all the giving. It’s time for new ground rules, don’t you think?

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) Best Day: Monday 4th If ingenuity is what’s needed this week, you’re ready for the challenge. But you shouldn’t always trust others so readily. Often, it’s the people with the most original ideas that are left in deficit, while the wolves walk away with the profits. Be firm and cautious. Tell others only what they need to know.

Libra (September 23 - October 23) Best Day: Sunday 3rd Mercury retrograde strikes again and creates a hot mess for everyone. The retrograde’s optical illusion creates quite the stir in technology, travel and communication. But if you work with this transit rather than against it, you can glean a fresh perspective on your life through reflecting, realigning and recreating.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) Best Day: Thursday 7th No prizes for discovering that you don’t think or feel the same way others do. Most are used to this, so they should know better than to force your hand. Especially now, when despite a back-sliding Mercury, you’re more inspired than ever. It’s a good thing your energy levels are in for a top up this week. Go on, Scorpio, live the dream.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) Best Day: Tuesday 5th Your confidence and optimism make a comeback, counterbalancing Mercury’s scrambled signals. Many a karmic debt has been repaid, and much grace accumulated. This is your time to shine, so be prepared to declare your most cherished desires to the world. Your agenda, driven by your soul’s unique purpose, comes to the fore.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) Best Day: Monday 4th Life becomes more disruptive, as others seem to challenge your every word. Home renovations could also take hair-raising twists, or machines and electronics go haywire. On some level, though, the upsets could reflect your inner need for more emotional freedom or change. No need to second-guess your thoughts – your instincts are spot on.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) Best Day: Friday 8th Mercury’s back-pedalling could mean your finances are pushed to the extreme, but don’t fret. In recent times, you’ve doled out much monetary kindness and now is the time to call some of those favours in. If you can’t guilt-trip people into submission, you can at least ensure they’ll think twice before asking for your help again.