Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Oct 30 - Nov 5)

Your Year Ahead Happy news, Scorpio. Soon after your birthday, many antiquated rules and regulations start to vanish like magic.

Throughout this year, too, help comes from seemingly mysterious directions. Synchronicities are heightened. As reinvention also comes more naturally, expect profound changes in your thoughts, actions and appearance. What’s been hidden may come to light. Things that should normally never have been possible, or even made sense, are likely to occur. There can be a sense of fate to these events, or encounters. It’s a year to live large, and enjoy.

Aries (March 21 - April 20) While much of the zodiac seems ready to self-destruct, you don’t have to join the queue. Most problems arise through no one’s willingness to back off, so it’s up to you to lead by example. It’s just a case of powering into top gear and crashing through any self-doubts. Meanwhile, Venus is networking on your behalf, so make the most of new introductions. Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

We’re forever planning for the future, forgetting that in order to manifest what we want, we must live in the present. Of course, it’s worry that usually clouds our judgement. This week reminds you not to fret. Mostly, you have all you need and you’re moving in the right direction. Everything will fall into place soon enough. Gemini (May 21 - June 21) The problem with being different is that not everyone understands you, and most people generally prefer what they know. This means some Geminis may feel on the outer for the moment, but trust your instincts anyway. You’re just ahead of the times. Stay confident in your abilities, and clear in your ambitions.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22) This week many Cancers long for contentment. Even those surrounded by love could be feeling a little wistful. Although this could be a time of socialising, you may also opt for some solitude. The upside: new freedoms to make your own choices. The downside: you’re fretting over finances, but listen up: cash flow improves soon. Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Unchecked consumerism could come to a costly crunch, particularly if you’re financing someone else’s expenses. Mid-week reveals your inner psyche. Despite having made sacrifices, more changes need to be made. Still, if there is a there a lesson here, it’s to learn to forgive and forget. At the same time, pay extra attention to your health. Virgo (August 24 - September 22) You’ve been burning the candle at both ends, Virgo. The result? Stress, exhaustion or lowered immunity. You can’t keep treating your body as if it’s a machine or, pretty soon, expect some cogs to come loose. Amend your far-too-busy schedule. Take that overdue holiday. Make some time for play.

Libra (September 23 - October 23) An unsettled cosmos brings the full spectrum of emotions, and perhaps some conflict. But you’re not entirely innocent in all this. You can’t treat love as a battleground and not expect warfare. Others have been waiting patiently for your commitment, so make your mind up before they move on without you. If it’s peace you’re after, wave the white flag. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Keep your cool, Scorpio. This is one of those weeks when recklessness or misplaced anger can cause huge misunderstandings. Though logic tells you to do one thing, your emotions could steer you differently. Perhaps your intuition isn’t on the mark, so it may be wise to take advice from others. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) Just when you’re anticipating drama from one direction, it comes from another. Many important conversations take place this week. After the 3rd, a need to restructure your life releases passions you thought had passed you by. Apparently not. You delight in treading the same path as in younger days.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) Steady as she goes, Capricorn. You’re sailing into a week that requires tact and patience. For one thing, pushy behaviour won’t open doors as effectively as a courteous request. At worst, beg to differ and walk away with your integrity intact. Your absence will ensure that you won’t be taken for granted again. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)