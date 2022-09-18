Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Sep 18 – Sep 24)

Aries (March 21 - April 20) No prizes for discovering that you don’t think or feel the same way others do. Most are used to this, so they should know better than to force your hand. Especially now, when despite a back-sliding Mercury, you’re more inspired than ever. It’s a good thing your energy levels are in for a top up this week. Go on, Aries, live the dream.

Story continues below Advertisement

Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Understandably, Taureans feel entitled to grumble when a delayed Mercury stalls your life. This could be a week of miscommunications – mail doesn’t arrive, phone calls aren’t returned, emails get lost or messages are misinterpreted. However, if you approach this time with patience and awareness, it becomes less bothersome. Stay adaptable. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Story continues below Advertisement

Mercury turns retrograde in your sector of house and home. Papers go missing, files are lost, electronics break down… Don’t worry. Delay unnecessary meetings, don’t put your house on the market and try not to travel. You can, however, trash whatever seems outmoded or unproductive. And it wouldn’t hurt to pay extra attention to your health. Cancer (June 22 - July 22) With last week’s uncertainty out of the way, this is a much easier week to navigate. Aside from some confusion caused by Mercury’s mischief, you glide through the next few days with barely a glitch, and with generous planets hopefully bringing extra cash. Just don’t spend it all on luxuries – you do need to eat.

Story continues below Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 23) Mercury’s back-pedalling could mean your finances are pushed to the extreme, but don’t fret. In recent times, you’ve doled out much monetary kindness and now is the time to call some of those favours in. If you can’t guilt-trip people into submission, you can at least ensure they’ll think twice before asking for your help again. Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Story continues below Advertisement

With your ruling planet Mercury at a standstill, projects might be hampered. Someone’s timing is off; or you feel that others are stifling your freedom or deliberately delaying your progress. Nonetheless, you can maintain focus. For now, short term projects are more likely to attract. If anything drags on too long, expect frustration. Libra (September 23 - October 23) As one particular phase of your life comes to an end, you trade what’s worn-out for something a little different. Be ready to detach from whatever no longer suits you. Romantically, you’re ready for some friendly banter. Financially, you’re not. While the wolf isn’t as yet at the door, the bills soon will be, so budget accordingly.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) Mercury continues to take the wire cutters to all lines of communication, so forget any presumptuous ideas you had of a flourishing rapport. Nobody’s talking, at least not in the way you’d like. Brace yourself for a another week of detoured payments, dysfunctional diallers and ambiguous agreements. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

This week’s message is to take a step back to acknowledge your innermost feelings. Preoccupied with many of today's distractions, we often lose ourselves for long periods at a time. Agitation can follow. To avoid feeling pressured or stressed, you must learn to trust your intuition. Calmness and true self-reflection is required. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) It could be difficult to differentiate between fact and fiction this week. If asked to referee family feuds, step away. You've more pressing issues to address. In all of this, take special care of yourself. Despite feeling energetic, it wouldn’t hurt to make a point of observing good health and safety precautions. Prevention’s always better than cure.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) Job satisfaction can be elusive, especially when you’re worried about what next week will bring. It’s not a time for drastic changes, Aquarius. There will always be bills to meet and payments to be made. You can, however, plan for the future. Why not consider retraining, perhaps on-line study? Current hardships eventually will become future triumphs. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)