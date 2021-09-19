Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Sep 19 - Sep 25)

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Cosmic forces allow you to reclaim your stride. Still, expect the occasional hurdle. Romantically, make your move after the 21st, when there’s a better chance of success. Mid-week also instigates financial changes. If you’re hoping to finalise negotiations, make sure any agreement is committed to ink. Not everyone is trustworthy.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20) It’s a week when meditation, gentle exercise or any form of counselling should work to your advantage. And if you feel more spiritually protected, you are. Greater compassion is shown to those in need. The best news? Heart and home unite. A change of address is also likely soon. Look to the next few months for further studies or retraining. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

This is a truth or dare kind of week – a time, perhaps, to talk from the heart. Maybe the answers won’t be what you wanted to hear, but at least everything is out in the open. If there’s a call for repairs, either to your home or a relationship, consider it like a fresh coat of paint – far less damaging than a sledgehammer. Keep an open mind. Cancer (June 22 - July 22) The world’s getting smaller, but it can seem like a big, lonely place when you start to question how much you really have in common with those around you. Major planets are in the same boat right now, feeling very distant. Perhaps it’s time to find new solutions to old problems; there’s little point sticking to the tried and true if it’s not working.

Leo (July 23 - August 23) You can expect too much from relationships and when your overly-romantic requirements are short changed, disappointment may follow. Ask yourself: Have I been too demanding or withdrawn? Sometimes, we erect walls to protect ourselves but, in the process, shut others out. This is the week to demolish some of those not-so-necessary barriers. Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Don’t assume you’re the sole trustee of all the right answers and don’t dismiss alternative views before they’re even heard. The planets have sudden shifts of mood and energy this week, and so do you. If there’s anything important you want to discuss or organise, leave it until week’s end. You’re less likely to stir up a hornet’s nest. Libra (September 23 - October 23) Dust off recent confusion and pull your self-esteem out of its tailspin. With inspiration and drive steering the way, it’s time to regain control. Romance encourages intimacy and warmth, although it’s a week for tenderness rather than torrid passion. The planets also inspire imaginative ways to improve your income.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) Stay alert, Scorpio, as this week could be laced with deception. Someone you don’t know very well may try to establish a closer friendship in order to extract a favour. This is fine, as long as you know what the game is, and play by your own rules. It’s also important to set intentions for the next few months. Create a vision board. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

You’re probably feeling better, Sagittarius, as there’s a noticeable increase on your “can-do” list. This could be some higher spiritual element creeping into the equation. Whatever’s happening, you’re tapping into something extraordinary. With good fortune on side as well, why not take a risk or two? Use all blessings to your advantage. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) Now, here’s a better week as others seem more prepared to grant your requests. By now you’ve probably accumulated a very long wish list, so gently start hinting at what you want. They say that there’s a time and a place for everything. For you, it’s now. There’s also focus on rebuilding friendships.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) If you’ve taken to working on a hunch, your success rate runs high. Planetary trends lend their weight to your powers of intuition this week, enabling some instinctive decision making when it really matters. As a bonus, financial gains look set to boost spending power. Sometimes, Aquarians do have all the fun. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)