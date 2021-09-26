Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Sep 26 - Oct 2)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Sometimes a time-out does the trick, Aries. Take a day or two off from whatever is making you tetchy (a retrograde Mercury, no doubt) and, pretty soon, you should start to feel right again. Talking to an objective friend can also be of assistance. It could help you to stabilise a situation, and then make positive changes from there. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) You may need to step back and focus on the present, Taurus. Get yourself grounded, rather than spin out over variables. Now that you’ve reached this inevitable crossroads, you need to weigh up recent decisions or actions. Forget the “what if’s” and “should haves”. We never truly make mistakes in life; we just gain experience and wisdom.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) There’s no shame in moments of weakness. You feel vulnerable, as you’ve been so trusting. Don’t be so hard on yourself, Gemini. Life’s been tough lately and despite all, you’re standing strong. By week’s end, the planets push for spiritual and intellectual growth. This could mean learning new disciplines, and then applying them to daily life. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Mercury turns retrograde in your sector of house and home. Papers go missing, files are lost, electronics break down. Don’t fret. Delay unnecessary meetings, don’t put your house on the market and try not to travel. You can, however, trash whatever seems outmoded or unproductive. And it wouldn’t hurt to pay extra attention to your health. Leo (July 23 - August 23) This week helps you actualise your values in life. If you value money and possessions, this time could mark a peak in cash flow. If your values are more esoteric, then expect growth in this area. Of course, there's no reason why it can't be a combination of the two. Even the most spiritual individuals are entitled to their share of material comforts.

Virgo (August 24 - 22) Understandably, Virgos feel entitled to grumble when a backsliding Mercury stalls your life. This week could be a time of miscommunication – mail is delayed, phone calls aren’t returned, emails get lost or messages are misinterpreted. However, if you approach this time with patience and awareness, it’s becomes less bothersome. Stay adaptable. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

A plodding Mercury is prompting you to tie up any loose ends – sooner rather than later. Pay outstanding bills, reorganise your cupboards and rid yourself of any unnecessary baggage. In the same way, it’s not a great week for new ventures. To stay in the planetary flow, delay starting anything new until early next month. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) Mercury plays tricks on your mind this week; you may have bizarre dreams or disturbed sleep. Other possibilities: lost keys, being forgetful or physical exhaustion. Don’t rely on your memory; write down important details. If possible, retreat. Slip into something comfortable, fire up your social media and indulge in some well earned R&R.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) Despite your best efforts, a tetchy Mercury seems all too happy to point out life’s limitations. Still, it’ll take more than a tetchy cosmos to choke the greater dream. Use tact and your natural Sagittarian charm to resolve dilemmas. Soon, you’ll have the cosmos back on side, both at work and at home. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Prepare for the unpredictable, Capricorn. Thanks to a delinquent Mercury, you’re journeying though an “anything can happen and probably will” phase. Maybe it’s time to be less indulgent and, perhaps, try not to cause disruption. Your relationships are also at odds, as is your bank balance. A week for caution. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) Aquarians notice that they can’t steer situations as much as usual. But after you stop blaming past misfortunes, you come to understand that you alone are responsible for your life. You also realise that lasting contentment can only come from within. Life becomes less of an uphill struggle when attuned to your own natural rhythm.