How body positivity is linked to how you love yourself

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Being body positive means loving and accepting your body as it is: from your body size and skin colour to your hair texture and skin blemishes. Body positivity has become a movement over the last couple of years and continues to grow. Many people during the pandemic have had to deal with the weight gain brought by the lockdown, but the good thing is that it has seen the body positive movement growing too. When it comes to weight gain, experts have been advocating self-appreciation and looking at your body in a positive light. Celebrities have also joined in advocating more body positivity, against people putting pressure on themselves for the extra weight. A recent survey has named Beyoncé the most inspiring female star for body positivity.

The survey carried out by yoghurt brand Activia found the Halo hitmaker and the likes of Lizzo, Adele, Rebel Wilson, Jameela Jamil and Chrissy Teigen are the stars people find most empowering when it comes to body acceptance.

In 2018, Beyoncé, 39, opened up about how she changed her approach after putting "pressure" on herself to look how society says she should.

She shared: “After the birth of my first child, I believed in the things society said about how my body should look. I put pressure on myself to lose all the baby weight in three months, and scheduled a small tour to assure I would do it. Looking back, that was crazy. I was still breast-feeding when I performed the Revel shows in Atlantic City in 2012. After the twins, I approached things very differently.”

Locally, body positivity has been a growing movement that has been teaching women to love themselves in all shapes and sizes.

Photographer and plus-size model Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane is one who has been shining a light on embracing your body as is.

Her message: “A beautiful woman is one who is content with her flaws and accepts herself as she is, and doesn’t need anyone’s approval or validation about how she looks.”

Blogger Mangal Parinay says it’s important to love yourself as that can affect your relationship.

“Unless you are at peace and happy with your body, how can you think others will appreciate your body? When we are more connected within, it’s easier to connect with others and a pleasure to be around. You must be confident about your body so that others acknowledge it as well.”

She also says there is no such thing as a perfect body.

“Wishing to flaunt a perfect body is truly an unrealistic approach. You have two hands, a pair of legs, eyes, ears, while there are few people who can’t step on their feet. So, love your imperfect body with all your heart.”