How daily habits impact your mental health

In the hustle and bustle of modern life, we often overlook the impact of our daily habits on our mental well-being. From the moment we wake up to the time we fall asleep, seemingly insignificant actions can slowly erode our mental health over time.

While these habits may appear small and unimportant, their cumulative effects can be monumental, influencing our overall happiness and quality of life. As Will Durant once said: “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” You probably already know that not eating well, foregoing exercise and lacking sleep, worsen your mental state.

But what about the less common factors? You might be surprised at how your simple thought patterns are detrimental to your mental wellbeing Frequently comparing yourself to other people It’s human nature to compare ourselves to others. And that’s especially true of teenagers.

According to the theory of social comparison, comparing and contrasting yourself with your peers is part of identity formation. This process helps adolescents figure out where they stand in terms of beliefs, preferences, and attitudes. Social comparison can also inspire and motivate. But as much as these can be a source of motivation, they can also be quite detrimental, especially to your mental health.

Daniel Tempesta, LCSW, Contributor for HuffPost Contributor platform, wrote three reasons why you shouldn’t do this. It damages your sense of self. You’re comparing yourself to inaccurate information. Excessive screen time One prevalent habit that many individuals engage in is excessive screen time.

In today’s digital age, we are constantly bombarded with information from smartphones, computers, and other electronic devices. The blue light emitted by screens can disrupt our sleep patterns and contribute to feelings of anxiety and depression. Moreover, the endless scrolling through social media feeds can lead to feelings of inadequacy and comparison, further deteriorating our mental well-being.

Its important to recognise the impact of behaviours and make small changes in our daily lives, we can safeguard our mental health. Picture: Moe Magners/Pexels Not knowing how to say no Dr Vanessa Bohns, assistant professor of management sciences at the University of Waterloo in Canada, says “no” feels threatening to our relationships and that feeling of connectedness. Saying no gives you an opportunity to rest, prioritise your own goals, and set boundaries.

Lack of sleep Another common habit that undermines our mental health is poor sleep hygiene. In our busy schedules, many of us sacrifice sleep in favour of work or entertainment.

However, chronic sleep deprivation can impair cognitive function, mood regulation and stress management. Over time, this can lead to a host of mental health issues, including increased anxiety and depression. Not asking for help

One reason we don’t ask for help is our pride. We feel like if we ask for help, we are admitting we can’t handle things on our own and that hurts our sense of self and self-accomplishments. If you don’t ask for or accept help, you will always be alone. That sounds pretty harsh, but it’s true. Relationships are about give and take and, if you can never take, it will be pretty hard to make things work.

Diet Furthermore, the way we nourish our bodies can also impact our mental well-being. Unhealthy eating habits, such as consuming excessive amounts of processed foods high in sugar and fat, can affect our brain function and mood stability.

Research has shown that a balanced diet rich in nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants can promote mental clarity and emotional stability. Exercise Additionally, the lack of physical activity in our daily routines can take a toll on our mental health.

Exercise is not only beneficial for our physical well-being but also plays a crucial role in regulating mood and reducing stress. A sedentary lifestyle, on the other hand, can contribute to feelings of lethargy and low self-esteem. While these habits may seem inconsequential at the moment, their long-term effects on our mental health cannot be underestimated.